Skibbereen Photographer Dominic Casey has an exhibition in Cork Airport

19 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Skibbereen based Dominic has fulfilled a 30-year dream by opening his first photography exhibition at Cork Airport.

Although taking pictures for over 30 years, Dominic Casey who works as a marketing manager at his local credit union only began selling prints of his work in 2020 after people discovered his Instagram account. Dominic Casey said, “when the world could not visit West Cork, I decided to offer a piece of West Cork to the world by starting an Instagram account to share photos of my walks with my wife Gemma and our two children”.

Meanwhile, today is forecasted to be the busiest day at Cork Airport for both arrivals and departures over the festive season, while the busiest day for departures post-Christmas will be Sunday, January 2, 2022.