VIDEO: A Real Cork Christmas

19 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has created a special video to highlight the magic and sparkle of A Real Cork Christmas. There is a wonderful festive atmosphere in the towns and villages of County Cork with unique businesses and gifts waiting to be discovered. Stunning displays of Christmas lights have been turned on and unique light installations can also be found in the windows of many of the Council’s local libraries.

The video focuses on the importance of Christmas to businesses and showcases a selection of local retailers, hoteliers and restaurants, some of whom have been in operation for generations. It features an array of Christmas lights across the county, including new and improved illuminations in Mallow, festooned lighting in Cobh and festive trimmings in Fermoy. The video also includes highlights from a very special visit by Santa Claus himself, enjoying a whistle-stop shopping trip to Cork County.