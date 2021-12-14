60,000 Passengers will use Cork Airport in busy Christmas season

14 December 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Sunday, December 19 is forecasted to be the busiest day at Cork Airport for both arrivals and departures over the festive season, while the busiest day for departures post-Christmas will be Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Cork Airport will welcome an estimated 60,000 passengers through the airport this Christmas. This is down -40% compared to December 2019 when 119,000 passed through the airport pre-COVID-19. Just 8,787 passengers flew in and out of Cork Airport throughout the entire month of December last year.

Cork Airport would like to remind all passengers to comply fully with COVID-19 guidelines throughout their entire journey. Face masks are compulsory in the Terminal at Cork Airport and must be worn throughout the entire passenger journey, onboard the aircraft, and until passengers reach their final destination. In addition, social distancing protocols should be observed and there is more than 55 hand sanitising locations throughout the Cork Airport campus.

If you are planning to bring Christmas gifts by air this festive season, Cork Airport is asking passengers not to gift wrap presents and to consider using an open gift bag instead. Many passengers take a lot of care and time to wrap Christmas gifts for family and friends overseas. We would ask them not to wrap these gifts otherwise they may be disappointed if they are requested to open them at the passenger security screening area.

Christmas crackers may be brought through the passenger security screening area provided the novelty gifts inside are not sharp/prohibited items. Snow globes are not permitted in hand luggage due to their liquid content.

Those travelling out of the airport are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes prior to their flight irrespective of whether they are checking in online or at the airport.