Short vs. Long Videos: What Is The Best Explainer Video Length?

15 December 2021

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Are you aware that video length can have a notable effect on viewer engagement? We live in a digital era where online video consumption is increasingly touching new highs thanks to easy internet accessibility. In a bid to drive maximum engagement, marketing professionals have become very particular about the duration of videos.

Although both short and long videos have their own unique purposes, the latter is facing a comparative decline in popularity, especially in the marketing sphere. The reason is that people are busier than ever, and don’t have sufficient time at hand to consume lengthy video content. Be it for entertainment purposes or seeking information about a product or service, short-form videos are in high demand.

Short-form content like explainer videos can work wonders for benefiting your brand as well as your marketing strategy. If you are keen to publicize your brand’s offerings through visual content, you will not find an alternative to explainer videos. Besides uncovering the best explainer clip length, this blog will cover everything you need to know about short vs. long videos.

What is the relation between video duration and viewer engagement?

When it comes to marketing a product or service, video length is a critical factor that matters a lot. In fact, the length of your videos can go a long way in determining the success of your marketing plan. It is no secret that human beings have incredibly short attention spans. They often lose interest in long-form videos.

Short videos within the 2-minute timeframe can generate high engagement and help fulfil your marketing goals a lot faster. Since shorter videos tend to perform better in marketing campaigns, they can work wonders for boosting brand awareness.

How to choose between short and long videos?

When it comes to making a choice between short and long-form videos, you should base your decision on the type of content you are trying to create. Short videos can be up to 3 minutes long. They are ideal for how-to videos, product demos, creative commercials etc. In comparison, long videos can be defined as videos having a duration longer than 3 minutes.

Long videos cover in-depth topics like inspirational stories and documentaries that contain important facts and details. When deciding video length, you must consider factors like your intended audience, the devices they use and the platforms on which you are planning to upload the video.

For speeding up content creation, you can rely on an online video editor, which will give you immediate access to loads of free templates. With a feature-packed editor, you can trim videos and achieve the desired length with little to no effort.

What is the optimal length for explainer videos?

Explainer videos have lately shot up in popularity due to their unprecedented potential as a marketing tool. An explainer video is basically a short-form clip that brands mainly use for sales purposes. It concisely elaborates the products and services which you are trying to promote.

Since explainer videos serve the purpose of a modern elevator pitch for businesses, they are primarily aimed at persuading people to invest in your offerings. They give your brand the golden opportunity to educate potential customers by illustrating intricate ideas easily and simply.

For a long time, marketers have had contradicting opinions about the ideal duration for explainer videos. To put it simply, you should keep your explainer videos short and sweet for creating maximum impact on viewers.

The optimal explainer video length could be anywhere in the range of 30 to 90 seconds, depending on the amount of information you want to convey. While you can extend the length a little, explainer clips longer than 2 minutes will do nothing except drive away your audience.

Why are short explainer videos better for audience engagement?

From the marketing point of view, keeping your content short is a sure shot way to keep viewers engaged till the end of the video. Videos with short durations boast better retention rates compared to long-form content. In fact, the shorter a clip is, the lesser the chances of people clicking away mid-video. Also, short videos are best suited for social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, where people scroll quickly through content.

Short video pieces that appeal to emotions and inspire viewers are much more likely to get shared across the internet. If you are working on an explainer video, you can yield great outcomes by thinking creatively. Here are the three best practices you should implement to maintain engagement levels and keep viewer drop-offs at bay.

Cut the fluff

The first few seconds of your videos should be engaging enough to quickly capture the attention of viewers. While suspense build-up goes well with movies, explainer videos ought to be direct. So, get straight to the point and cover everything from the problem to the solution and benefits your customers will receive.

Include a catchy call to action (CTA)

If your explainer video is intended to skyrocket sales, you must include catchy CTAs that impel your viewers to take the desired action. Use motivational words and keep your CTAs crisp to provide your audience with the needed encouragement. For best results, it is recommended that you add the CTAs at the end of the video.

Add subtitles to your videos

As surprising as it may sound, many people prefer watching videos on their smartphones without sound. This is where subtitles can prove helpful for aiding comprehension. What’s good is that you can add subtitles to your videos within minutes using a free online video editor.

Takeaway

The online world is flooded with plenty of adept content creators who excel at developing crisp explainer videos. If you want to give tough competition to big names and stand out from the pack, you must revamp your marketing strategy. The ideal length for different types of videos will depend on the purpose and platform for which you are developing the content.

When delivering customer-centric explainer content, you must ensure that the core message in your videos is conveyed with utmost succinctness. Also, keep the aforementioned points in mind while creating your next explainer video to showcase your brand’s products and services in the best possible way.