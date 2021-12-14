PUBLIC VOTE: 11 Cork restaurants nominated for JustEat.ie “Takeaway Awards” #TakeawayAwards

14 December 2021
By Tom Collins
Foodie fans in Cork are encouraged to vote for their favourite local restaurant before Friday 31st December by visiting Just-Eat.ie/awards. Those who cast their vote before the deadline will be in with a chance to win free takeaway for a year from Just Eat.
Cork restaurants and convenience retailers have been shortlisted across several categories. The shortlisted makers of greatness include Gangster burger, nominated for Best Burger, Istanbul kebab, nominated for Best Middle Eastern, and VeganKO, nominated for Best Vegetarian, along with many more across the county.
Now in its eighth year, this annual event was developed by Just Eat to celebrate greatness and uncover the nation’s favourite takeaways; recognising the ongoing efforts of restaurants and convenience retailers from household names to local heroes delivering great tasting quality cuisine, with a total of 26 awards up for grabs on the night.
Just Eat knows that preparing food is more than just a job for restaurants. It’s an art, a love and a passion, with all-new categories including Best Newcomer and Gamechanger added to this year’s roster of accolades in support of restaurant partners demonstrating resilience through innovation. With the winners decided by public vote, nominees for all categories including the coveted Best of Ireland and Best Spice Bag award can be found at Just-Eat.ie/awards.
Commenting on the announcement of this year’s finalists and the return of the highly anticipated Just Eat Takeaway Awards, Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director at Just Eat Ireland said: “The past 12 months have shown us how much people value their food whether it’s a convenient lunch to get us through a tough week in the home office, or something to look forward to with family at the weekend.
“Despite the continued uncertainty all around us, we had many new customers download the app for the first time while we saw some of our established customers trying new cuisines and generally being more curious about their food.
“Our partners in the restaurant industry have continued to show great resilience and innovation in response to the challenges of 2021, with this year’s Just Eat Takeaway Awards about celebrating greatness, and also about shining a light on the hard-working owners of restaurants and convenience retailers right across the country who are continuously adapting their business model to meet the demands of their customer.
“We’re thrilled to be joined by Joanne McNally for the return of our Just Eat Takeaway Awards ceremony in the new year. Following a successfully reimagined digital event to celebrate our 2020 winners, I would like to take this opportunity as our colleagues in the restaurant industry prepare for another Christmas of uncertainty, to encourage fans to cast their vote before December 31st to show their support for this year’s deserving finalists.”
188 restaurants and convenience retailers have been nominated in this year’s Just Eat Takeaway Awards. Cast your vote under any of the 26 listed categories before Friday 31st December and be in with a chance to WIN free takeaway for a year from Just Eat.
The full list of shortlisted Just Eat Takeaway Awards 2021 nominees is as follows:
Best in Ireland
Darius, Dublin 24
Lemon Tree, Finglas, Dublin
Robertos Sligo, Sligo
Saba To Go, Dublin
Rubys Pizza and Grill Swords, Dublin
Roma Takeaway, Wexford
Firehouse Pizza Ballymun, Dublin 11
San Sab Drumcondra, Dublin
Zaytoon, Dublin
Box Burger Bray, Wicklow
Best Middle Eastern
Parnell Take Away, Clonmel, Tipperary
Top Pizza Kebab, Limerick
Zam Zam Roscommon, Roscommon
Kebab Palace, Drogheda
Dinanos, Tralee
Mixor Kebab House, Kerry
Istanbul kebab, Cork City
Zaytoon, Dublin
Mejana, Limerick
Cafeoasis, Dublin
Gamechanger
Malay Kitchen Kinsale, Cork
Sambros, Limerick
Chef Laura Rosso, Galway
Street Candy, Mullingar, Westmeath
Igo Café, Dublin
The Dough Box Bray, Wicklow
Socafro Kitchen, Waterford
Joe’s Village Kitchen, Dublin
Mac E Formaggio, Tipperary
Best Healthy
Mi Thai, Smithfield, Dublin
Coriander Ballincollig, Ballincollig, Cork
Oche Thai, Dublin
Zambrero Red Cow, Dublin 22
Chopped, Dublin
San Sab, Dublin
Jump Juice, Dublin
The Cinnamon Garden, Meath
The lovely Food, Dublin
Tadka House, Dublin 15
Best Breakfast
Ana & Jazzy, Naas, Kildare
Joes Village kitchen, Dublin
Rite bite, Dublin
Five Good Things Café, Drogheda, Louth
Laica Catering, Dublin
The Brass Fox, Wicklow
Fit Fat Cafe, Coolock, Dublin
Brownes of Sandymount, Dublin
Igo Café, Dublin
Best Spicebag
NEKO Asian Street Food, Carlow
Yummy Oriental, Dublin
LUCKY STAR Letterkenny, Letterkenny
San Sab, Dublin
Seven Spice Chinese Take Away Clondalkin, Dublin 22
Orchard Court Bray, Wicklow
Bamboo, Letterkenny
The Tasty, Lucan
Xian Tuam, Galway
Saba to go, Dublin 6
Best Newcomer
Mr. Chef, Mullingar, Westmeath
Neat Pizza, Dublin
Tasty Bite, Kerry
Tender Hooks, Dublin
Urban Forge, Mullingar, Westmeath
The Big Boys, Wicklow
Firehouse Pizza Park West, Dublin
Thindi Indian, Dublin
Cluck Chicken, Dublin
The Hot Box, Bray, Wicklow
Best Lunch
Firehouse Pizza Booterstown
Five Good Things Café, Drogheda, Louth
Bia Restaurant, Drogheda, Louth
Chopped, Fairview
Mao, Dublin
Farmer browns, Dublin
Brownes of Sandymount, Dublin
Gourmet Food Parlour, Dublin and Galway
Jump Juice, Nationwide
The Bagel Factory, Nationwide
Best Vegetarian
Yumgrub, Dublin
VeganKO, Cork
Cedar House, Limerick
V-Face, Dublin 7
Cafe Temple, Galway
The Gourmet Offensive (TGO Falafel Bar), Galway
veGrill, Dublin
V Temple Bar, Dublin 8
Do Falafel, Dublin
Best Mexican
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Donegal
Zambrero Red Cow, Dublin 22
Tolteca, Dublin
Banditos, Oranmore
Bombay Flame, Dublin 7
Ranchero Taqueria, Dublin 18
Amigos, Dublin 18
PS Coffee Roasters, Naas, Kildare
Chingon- Bad Ass Burritos and more., Waterford
Amigo, Waterford
Best Japanese
Koshiba, Leixlip, Kildare
Okayu, Dublin
Yamamori, Dublin
J2 Swords, Swords
Minori, Dublin 22
Aoshima Sushi & Grill, Dublin
Haruki, Dublin
Osaka sushi and ramen, Dublin 12
Sushida Ramen Bar, Dublin
Zakura, Dublin 22
Best Dessert
Teddys Ice Cream Dun Laoghaire
Igo Café, Sallynoggin, Dublin
Off Beat, Nationwide
XXI ICE, Louth
Gino’s Gelato, Dublin
Monster Donuts, Galway
Scoop, Dublin 2
Sweet Life Café, Drogheda, Louth
Grizzly’s Takeaway, Dublin
Best Burger
Box Burger, Bray, Wicklow
Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Dublin
NICE Burger, Dublin
Hot Chix by Ruby’s, Swords, Dublin
Boss Burger, Meath
Gangster burger, North Main Street, Bandon, West Cork
Blazes, Burgers & Wings, Dublin
Clare Burger Company, Ennis, Clare
Sambros, Limerick
Cluck chicken, Dublin
Best Indian
Alkababish, Offaly
Spice Guru, Clare
Maliks Kebab, Monaghan
Tasty Bite, Sixmilebridge, Dublin
Masala Killiney, Dublin
Namaste India, Dublin
Thindi, Dublin
New Moon, Tullow, Carlow
Daata, Greystones, Wicklow
Bombay Pantry, Dublin
Best Chipper
Brennans Take Away, Waterford
Silvio’s Templeogue, Dublin
Cafollas diner and takeaway, Castlebar, Dublin
Darius Tallaght, Dublin
Lennoxs MacCurtain Street, Cork City
Roma Springfield, Dublin
Di Lucias Clonshaugh, Dublin
O’Reillys Fish & Chips, Cork
Dino’s Cork, Cork
Leo Burdocks, Dublin
Best Chinese
Lemon Tree, Finglas, Dublin
Tip Top Chinese Takeaway, Dublin
Lam’s Chinese, Carlow
Aroma Chinese, Stillorgan, Dublin
Lin Kee, Westmeath
Bamboo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Wylam Chinese Restaurant, Cork
Panda inn, Chinese and Thai takeaway, Dublin
Freestyle Asian Food, Cork
Kens Oriental Restaurant, Athlone
Best Pizza
Top Pizza Kebab, Limerick
Chequers, Laois
Base Pizza, Dublin
Vitos, Delgany, Wicklow
Firehouse Pizza Ballymun, Ballymun, Dublin 11
The Italian Bakery, Waterford City, Waterford
Cedar House , Limerick
Tiger Wood Fire Pizza, Dublin
Urban Forge Mullingar, Mullingar, Westmeath
Platform Pizza, Bray, Wicklow
Best Thai
San Sab, Dublin
Bamboo, Letterkenny
Panda Inn, Rush, Dublin
Mi Thai, Smithfield, Dublin
Koba Thai, Portmarnock, Dublin
Kanum, Dublin
Saba to go, Dublin
Khow Thai, Galway
Diep, Dublin
Lana Asian Street Food, Nationwide
Best in Dublin
Firehouse Pizza, Booterstown
Cafeoasis, Dublin
San Sab, Dublin
Zaytoon, Dublin
Darius, Dublin 24
Chop Chop, Dublin 8
Lemon Tree, Dublin
Elephant & Castle, Dublin
Dublin Pizza Co., Dublin
Siam Thai, Dublin
Best in Connacht
Venezia, Ballinasloe, Galway
Robertos Sligo, Sligo
Great Chinese Takeaway, Sligo
Zam Zam Roscommon, Roscommon
Zam Zam Sligo, Sligo
Rocco’s Pizza & Kebab, Mayo
Sliced Wood Fired Pizza, Leitrim
Andersons, Sligo
Cafe Temple, Galway
The Chilli Shack, Galway
Best in Munster
Off The Bone Gastropub, Limerick
Brennans Take Away, Waterford
Clare Burger Company, Ennis, Clare
Sambros, Limerick
Lennoxs of MacCurtain St, Cork
Top Pizza Kebab, Limerick
Kebab House International, Tipperary
Pagoda Corbally, Limerick
Italian Bakery, Waterford
Solo Pizza, Limerick
Best of Leinster
Shaker & Vine, Swords, Dublin
Ministry of Flavours Gorey, Wexford
Street Candy , Mullingar, Westmeath
Pizza Shack, Kilcoole, Wicklow
Chequers, Laois
China Kitchen, Kildare
Saba to go, Dublin
Mao at Home, Dublin
Base Wood Fired Pizza, Dublin
Bombay Pantry, Dublin
Best of Ulster
Friars Takeaway, Donegal
Bamboo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Chaska Spice, Cavan
Market House, Cavan
Istanbul Kebab House, Monaghan
Charcoal Grill, Donegal
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny
Maliks Kebab, Monaghan
Jade Palace, Letterkenny
Ali Kebabish Indian Takeaway, Cavan
Best International Chain
McDonald’s
Burger King
KFC
Subway
Pizza Hut
Papa John’s
Wagamama
Ben & Jerry’s
Krispy Kreme
Leon
Best National Chain
Apache Pizza
Mizzoni Pizza
Romayo’s Group
Eddie Rockets
Four Star Pizza
Camile Thai
Supermacs
Abrakebabra
Wowburger
Boojum
Best Convenience
Eurospar
Centra
Mace
Londis
Gala
Spar
Daybreak