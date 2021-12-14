PUBLIC VOTE: 11 Cork restaurants nominated for JustEat.ie “Takeaway Awards” #TakeawayAwards

14 December 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Foodie fans in Cork are encouraged to vote for their favourite local restaurant before Friday 31st December by visiting Just-Eat.ie/awards. Those who cast their vote before the deadline will be in with a chance to win free takeaway for a year from Just Eat.

Cork restaurants and convenience retailers have been shortlisted across several categories. The shortlisted makers of greatness include Gangster burger, nominated for Best Burger, Istanbul kebab, nominated for Best Middle Eastern, and VeganKO, nominated for Best Vegetarian, along with many more across the county.

Now in its eighth year, this annual event was developed by Just Eat to celebrate greatness and uncover the nation’s favourite takeaways; recognising the ongoing efforts of restaurants and convenience retailers from household names to local heroes delivering great tasting quality cuisine, with a total of 26 awards up for grabs on the night.

Just Eat knows that preparing food is more than just a job for restaurants. It’s an art, a love and a passion, with all-new categories including Best Newcomer and Gamechanger added to this year’s roster of accolades in support of restaurant partners demonstrating resilience through innovation. With the winners decided by public vote, nominees for all categories including the coveted Best of Ireland and Best Spice Bag award can be found at Just-Eat.ie/awards.

Commenting on the announcement of this year’s finalists and the return of the highly anticipated Just Eat Takeaway Awards, Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director at Just Eat Ireland said: “The past 12 months have shown us how much people value their food whether it’s a convenient lunch to get us through a tough week in the home office, or something to look forward to with family at the weekend.

“Despite the continued uncertainty all around us, we had many new customers download the app for the first time while we saw some of our established customers trying new cuisines and generally being more curious about their food.

“Our partners in the restaurant industry have continued to show great resilience and innovation in response to the challenges of 2021, with this year’s Just Eat Takeaway Awards about celebrating greatness, and also about shining a light on the hard-working owners of restaurants and convenience retailers right across the country who are continuously adapting their business model to meet the demands of their customer.

“We’re thrilled to be joined by Joanne McNally for the return of our Just Eat Takeaway Awards ceremony in the new year. Following a successfully reimagined digital event to celebrate our 2020 winners, I would like to take this opportunity as our colleagues in the restaurant industry prepare for another Christmas of uncertainty, to encourage fans to cast their vote before December 31st to show their support for this year’s deserving finalists.”

188 restaurants and convenience retailers have been nominated in this year’s Just Eat Takeaway Awards. Cast your vote under any of the 26 listed categories before Friday 31st December and be in with a chance to WIN free takeaway for a year from Just Eat.

The full list of shortlisted Just Eat Takeaway Awards 2021 nominees is as follows:

Best in Ireland

Darius, Dublin 24

Lemon Tree, Finglas, Dublin

Robertos Sligo, Sligo

Saba To Go, Dublin

Rubys Pizza and Grill Swords, Dublin

Roma Takeaway, Wexford

Firehouse Pizza Ballymun, Dublin 11

San Sab Drumcondra, Dublin

Zaytoon, Dublin

Box Burger Bray, Wicklow

Best Middle Eastern

Parnell Take Away, Clonmel, Tipperary

Top Pizza Kebab, Limerick

Zam Zam Roscommon, Roscommon

Kebab Palace, Drogheda

Dinanos, Tralee

Mixor Kebab House, Kerry

Istanbul kebab, Cork City

Zaytoon, Dublin

Mejana, Limerick

Cafeoasis, Dublin

Gamechanger

Malay Kitchen Kinsale, Cork

Sambros, Limerick

Chef Laura Rosso, Galway

Street Candy, Mullingar, Westmeath

Igo Café, Dublin

The Dough Box Bray, Wicklow

Socafro Kitchen, Waterford

Joe’s Village Kitchen, Dublin

Mac E Formaggio, Tipperary

Best Healthy

Mi Thai, Smithfield, Dublin

Coriander Ballincollig, Ballincollig, Cork

Oche Thai, Dublin

Zambrero Red Cow, Dublin 22

Chopped, Dublin

San Sab, Dublin

Jump Juice, Dublin

The Cinnamon Garden, Meath

The lovely Food, Dublin

Tadka House, Dublin 15

Best Breakfast

Ana & Jazzy, Naas, Kildare

Joes Village kitchen, Dublin

Rite bite, Dublin

Five Good Things Café, Drogheda, Louth

Laica Catering, Dublin

The Brass Fox, Wicklow

Fit Fat Cafe, Coolock, Dublin

Brownes of Sandymount, Dublin

Igo Café, Dublin

Best Spicebag

NEKO Asian Street Food, Carlow

Yummy Oriental, Dublin

LUCKY STAR Letterkenny, Letterkenny

San Sab, Dublin

Seven Spice Chinese Take Away Clondalkin, Dublin 22

Orchard Court Bray, Wicklow

Bamboo, Letterkenny

The Tasty, Lucan

Xian Tuam, Galway

Saba to go, Dublin 6

Best Newcomer

Mr. Chef, Mullingar, Westmeath

Neat Pizza, Dublin

Tasty Bite, Kerry

Tender Hooks, Dublin

Urban Forge, Mullingar, Westmeath

The Big Boys, Wicklow

Firehouse Pizza Park West, Dublin

Thindi Indian, Dublin

Cluck Chicken, Dublin

The Hot Box, Bray, Wicklow

Best Lunch

Firehouse Pizza Booterstown

Five Good Things Café, Drogheda, Louth

Bia Restaurant, Drogheda, Louth

Chopped, Fairview

Mao, Dublin

Farmer browns, Dublin

Brownes of Sandymount, Dublin

Gourmet Food Parlour, Dublin and Galway

Jump Juice, Nationwide

The Bagel Factory, Nationwide

Best Vegetarian

Yumgrub, Dublin

VeganKO, Cork

Cedar House, Limerick

V-Face, Dublin 7

Cafe Temple, Galway

The Gourmet Offensive (TGO Falafel Bar), Galway

veGrill, Dublin

V Temple Bar, Dublin 8

Do Falafel, Dublin

Best Mexican

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Donegal

Zambrero Red Cow, Dublin 22

Tolteca, Dublin

Banditos, Oranmore

Bombay Flame, Dublin 7

Ranchero Taqueria, Dublin 18

Amigos, Dublin 18

PS Coffee Roasters, Naas, Kildare

Chingon- Bad Ass Burritos and more., Waterford

Amigo, Waterford

Best Japanese

Koshiba, Leixlip, Kildare

Okayu, Dublin

Yamamori, Dublin

J2 Swords, Swords

Minori, Dublin 22

Aoshima Sushi & Grill, Dublin

Haruki, Dublin

Osaka sushi and ramen, Dublin 12

Sushida Ramen Bar, Dublin

Zakura, Dublin 22

Best Dessert

Teddys Ice Cream Dun Laoghaire

Igo Café, Sallynoggin, Dublin

Off Beat, Nationwide

XXI ICE, Louth

Gino’s Gelato, Dublin

Monster Donuts, Galway

Scoop, Dublin 2

Sweet Life Café, Drogheda, Louth

Grizzly’s Takeaway, Dublin

Best Burger

Box Burger, Bray, Wicklow

Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Dublin

NICE Burger, Dublin

Hot Chix by Ruby’s, Swords, Dublin

Boss Burger, Meath

Gangster burger, North Main Street, Bandon, West Cork

Blazes, Burgers & Wings, Dublin

Clare Burger Company, Ennis, Clare

Sambros, Limerick

Cluck chicken, Dublin

Best Indian

Alkababish, Offaly

Spice Guru, Clare

Maliks Kebab, Monaghan

Tasty Bite, Sixmilebridge, Dublin

Masala Killiney, Dublin

Namaste India, Dublin

Thindi, Dublin

New Moon, Tullow, Carlow

Daata, Greystones, Wicklow

Bombay Pantry, Dublin

Best Chipper

Brennans Take Away, Waterford

Silvio’s Templeogue, Dublin

Cafollas diner and takeaway, Castlebar, Dublin

Darius Tallaght, Dublin

Lennoxs MacCurtain Street, Cork City

Roma Springfield, Dublin

Di Lucias Clonshaugh, Dublin

O’Reillys Fish & Chips, Cork

Dino’s Cork, Cork

Leo Burdocks, Dublin

Best Chinese

Lemon Tree, Finglas, Dublin

Tip Top Chinese Takeaway, Dublin

Lam’s Chinese, Carlow

Aroma Chinese, Stillorgan, Dublin

Lin Kee, Westmeath

Bamboo, Letterkenny, Donegal

Wylam Chinese Restaurant, Cork

Panda inn, Chinese and Thai takeaway, Dublin

Freestyle Asian Food, Cork

Kens Oriental Restaurant, Athlone

Best Pizza

Top Pizza Kebab, Limerick

Chequers, Laois

Base Pizza, Dublin

Vitos, Delgany, Wicklow

Firehouse Pizza Ballymun, Ballymun, Dublin 11

The Italian Bakery, Waterford City, Waterford

Cedar House , Limerick

Tiger Wood Fire Pizza, Dublin

Urban Forge Mullingar, Mullingar, Westmeath

Platform Pizza, Bray, Wicklow

Best Thai

San Sab, Dublin

Bamboo, Letterkenny

Panda Inn, Rush, Dublin

Mi Thai, Smithfield, Dublin

Koba Thai, Portmarnock, Dublin

Kanum, Dublin

Saba to go, Dublin

Khow Thai, Galway

Diep, Dublin

Lana Asian Street Food, Nationwide

Best in Dublin

Firehouse Pizza, Booterstown

Cafeoasis, Dublin

San Sab, Dublin

Zaytoon, Dublin

Darius, Dublin 24

Chop Chop, Dublin 8

Lemon Tree, Dublin

Elephant & Castle, Dublin

Dublin Pizza Co., Dublin

Siam Thai, Dublin

Best in Connacht

Venezia, Ballinasloe, Galway

Robertos Sligo, Sligo

Great Chinese Takeaway, Sligo

Zam Zam Roscommon, Roscommon

Zam Zam Sligo, Sligo

Rocco’s Pizza & Kebab, Mayo

Sliced Wood Fired Pizza, Leitrim

Andersons, Sligo

Cafe Temple, Galway

The Chilli Shack, Galway

Best in Munster

Off The Bone Gastropub, Limerick

Brennans Take Away, Waterford

Clare Burger Company, Ennis, Clare

Sambros, Limerick

Lennoxs of MacCurtain St, Cork

Top Pizza Kebab, Limerick

Kebab House International, Tipperary

Pagoda Corbally, Limerick

Italian Bakery, Waterford

Solo Pizza, Limerick

Best of Leinster

Shaker & Vine, Swords, Dublin

Ministry of Flavours Gorey, Wexford

Street Candy , Mullingar, Westmeath

Pizza Shack, Kilcoole, Wicklow

Chequers, Laois

China Kitchen, Kildare

Saba to go, Dublin

Mao at Home, Dublin

Base Wood Fired Pizza, Dublin

Bombay Pantry, Dublin

Best of Ulster

Friars Takeaway, Donegal

Bamboo, Letterkenny, Donegal

Chaska Spice, Cavan

Market House, Cavan

Istanbul Kebab House, Monaghan

Charcoal Grill, Donegal

Burrito Loco, Letterkenny

Maliks Kebab, Monaghan

Jade Palace, Letterkenny

Ali Kebabish Indian Takeaway, Cavan

Best International Chain

McDonald’s

Burger King

KFC

Subway

Pizza Hut

Papa John’s

Wagamama

Ben & Jerry’s

Krispy Kreme

Leon

Best National Chain

Apache Pizza

Mizzoni Pizza

Romayo’s Group

Eddie Rockets

Four Star Pizza

Camile Thai

Supermacs

Abrakebabra

Wowburger

Boojum

Best Convenience

Eurospar

Centra

Mace

Londis

Gala

Spar

Daybreak