European holidays 2022: from the upcoming EU visa waiver to new passport rules  

30 December 2021

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

A post-Brexit world has vastly changed the way Brits will travel and European holidays in 2022 will come with a few extra hurdles.

But it is not all bad news. Understanding the new regulations is easy and your trip can still be hassle and headache-free if you get familiar with rules like ETIAS for UK citizens and border policies in the EU.

What is ETIAS?

There are 60 countries that can enter the EU visa-free, one of which is the UK. But from the end of 2022, there will be one more step to complete before heading on a Roman holiday.

The ETIAS visa waiver is a new measure taken by the EU as an extra form of security as visa-free entry has previously created an information gap at immigration.

With the new system, those wishing to travel to the EU will need to fill in a travel application and pay a fee of €7. The ETIAS visa waiver is issued within minutes and should not pose a problem to most travellers.

If there is cause for concern the application will be checked further, which could take up to 30 days.

Some information required for the application includes identity numbers, addresses, information about your job and education, recent travel information, and information about criminal convictions.

The ETIAS waiver is only for those over the age of 18 and younger than 70.

How Long Can I Stay in the EU?

The EU has agreed to let UK citizens stay in the Schengen Zone for 90 days in every 180-day cycle. This could be all at once or broken up into short visits.

Visits to Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, and Romania will not count towards the 90-day allows into the zone. Ireland is also accessible outside of these regulations.

Once the 90-day limit has been reached, a person would no longer qualify as a short-term tourist and they would need to apply for a long-stay visa.

Passport Validity Changes

Before Brexit, it was possible to travel around the EU with a British passport right up to the day of its expiry.

This rule has now changed and British passports must be valid for 3 months after a person departs the EU. Some countries even require a 6-month validity after departure so it is crucial to investigate before travelling.

The date of issue is also important as the passport must have been issued in the last 10 years. Previously, it was acceptable to use a British passport up to 9 months after the 10-year period.

The 3-month rule applies to the following countries: