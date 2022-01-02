2 January 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Education & Business

A Cork woman who feared she would never realise her dream of working in accounting, has gained one of the top marks in the country in an online accountancy programme.

Lily Wills (23), from Blarney, but now living in Douglas, believed she had no prospects in the sector whilst working as a receptionist with Maryborough Hotel and Spa.

But now, thanks to the Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) Diploma, Lily has moved to work with the hotel’s accounts team and hopes to become a fully qualified accountant.

The qualification, which can be obtained in two years, is recognised as the fastest pathway to a fulfilling and rewarding professional accounting career.

“I was working with the front of house team as a receptionist, and had worked part-time in bars and restaurants,” said Lily.

“I heard about the Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma programme from a friend who recommended it as a great platform to kick-start a career in accounting.

“I went from having no prospects of working in my preferred career of accounting to being able to apply for and land a job I had always wanted.

“I love working with the accounts team at Maryborough and would not have gotten this amazing opportunity without the ATI Diploma.

“It has given me practical knowledge which I have been able to apply to my day-to-day work tasks.

“Best of all, it has given me the confidence to work as part of an accounts team, knowing I now have the knowledge and the experience gained from undertaking the Diploma programme.

“I chose the online option as I was working irregular hours which changed week to week, and sometimes each day.

“The flexibility of online learning allowed me to plan my week of study and work, which really took the pressure off.

“I would not have been able to juggle my life, work and study without the online learning option.

“I found the Diploma programme requires a lot of dedication and study, but you gain so much practical experience which you can immediately apply to your work.

“I would recommend it if you want a practical diploma that will make you instantly more employable. I had previously attended third-level, but the subject I had chosen just was not for me.

“But the Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma is so very practical. It was easy for me to stay focused as I knew it was going to benefit me in the long term.

“Also, the Accounting Technicians Ireland team were very accommodating in giving me support and help, whenever I needed it.

“I hope to continue working with the fantastic team at Maryborough, and under the guidance of the financial controller Eamonn Kearney, complete my professional exams with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

“Thanks to the Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma, I actually have a head start on this as I received a number of exemptions from the ACCA exams as the subject matter has been covered already.”

Enrolment for the next academic year of the Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma, starting in January, is now open.

Accounting Technicians Ireland provides a nationally and internationally recognised accounting qualification, and graduates are employed in industry, commerce, private practice and the public sector.

The highly-regarded professional qualification can be obtained in as little as two years. Study can be full-time, part-time, and online.

Accounting Technicians Ireland Diploma courses are open to school and college leavers, mature students and people working in business, industry or small practice but who, as yet, have no formal training.

The qualification opens a world of employment opportunities to graduates across a broad range of accounting and finance roles and enables students further progress to senior financial management posts.

Holders of the Diploma are highly-regarded qualified professionals working at all levels of finance throughout the private and public sector, industry and commerce, and in accountancy practices.

The two-year Diploma for Accounting Technicians programme can also be the first step to a full qualification in accountancy.

Many ATI graduates progress on to other professional bodies in order to further enhance their careers as fully-qualified accountants.

“There is continuing strong demand for accounting and financial skills in industry, practice and the public sector, with many employers supporting their staff by meeting programme fees,” says Gillian Doherty, Chief Operations Officer at Accounting Technicians Ireland.

“We work closely with employers to ensure the Diploma qualification prepares our graduates to succeed in the workplace.

“Through our flexible online programme, and partnership with colleges and training providers across the island, students are able to gain a professional qualification whilst working remotely, where required, and living in their local area.

“Graduates go on to join a supportive members’ network of Accounting Technician professionals who occupy the full spectrum of accountancy and finance roles.

“Through Membership of ATI, graduates benefit from regular training and career support, ensuring the continued relevance of the Accounting Technician qualification to the wider professional environment.”

See accountingtechniciansireland.ie for details.