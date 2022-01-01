WEST CORK: Third Dúchas Clonakilty historical journal now on sale

1 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage’s third volume of the popular “Clonakilty Historical and Archaeological Journal” is now available at local outlets costing €10. It contains 12 excellent articles examining different aspects of local history and built heritage, focusing on the seventeenth to twentieth centuries, as well as many interesting photos – some of which have not been published before.

There was an online launch by Dr Danielle O’Donovan from Ardfield who is the programme manager at Nano Nagle Place, before Christmas. Others speakers included Tim Feen, Cathaoirleach Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage; journal editor Clíodhna O’ Leary; Gill Boazman, asst. editor and Mayor of Clonakilty, Anthony McDermott who all complimented the publication, the high standards of the articles in it and the professionalism of the writing, research and editing.

Clíodhna O’ Leary, the Editor, was praised by all for her professionalism throughout the project as well as her patience and courtesy to all article writers.

The journals are on sale at Coughlan’s Bookshop, Rossa St., (who can arrange delivery by post); Kerr’s Bookshop, Ashe St.; Paddy Meade Newsagent, Pearse St., White’s Texaco and Daybreak, Convent Road and at the Michael Collins House, Emmet Square costing just €10.