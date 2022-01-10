EAST CORK: Lidl Youghal wins ‘Best Supporter of Local Community Initiatives’ at National Grocery Awards

10 January 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Lidl Ireland has been recognised with awards at this year’s National Grocery Retail Awards 2021 including Best Supporter of Local Initiatives for Lidl Youghal, Best Sustainability Initiative for Lidl Drogheda and the overall Discounter of the Year which may come as no surprise to the retailers loyal customers!

Lidl Youghal was recognised for their creative and impactful local campaigns such as fundraising for community defibrillator network, beach clean ups and a multitude of support measures for the elderly and more vulnerable during the pandemic. As well as carrying out impactful projects such as these, the team at Lidl Youghal worked hard to ensure that the local community had access to the food and supplies they needed throughout the pandemic.

Lidl Youghal’s Store Manager Lukasz Dolezinski has commented:

“Community engagement has always been at the forefront in our store since we opened more than 20 years ago and we are honoured to accept the award for Best Supporter of Local Community Initiatives. At Lidl Youghal, we look out for each other and our community, particularly since the onset of the pandemic and I couldn’t be prouder to have their hard work recognised through such a prestigious award. The team demonstrates an incredible commitment to our community, and we look forward to continuing this wonderful work as we head into the new year.”

Sales Operations Manager and Youghal native, Seamus Hogan, said: