€23,367 lotto win from Mallow remains unclaimed

12 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

The National Lottery are continuing to appeal to Lotto players in Cork, Limerick and Mayo to check their tickets carefully from two draws in October as three Match 5 prizes remain unclaimed.

Lotto players in Mayo have just two weeks left to claim a prize worth €22,872 from the Wednesday 27th October draw. The claim deadline for this Lotto Match 5 prize is close of business on Tuesday 25th January.

The winning ticket was sold on Tuesday 26th October at the Centra store on Lower James Street in Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

The winning Lotto numbers for the draw on Wednesday 27th October were: 03, 11, 25, 32, 40, 45 and the bonus was 05.

Meanwhile, two Lotto players in Cork and Limerick who matched five numbers to win €23,367 each in the Saturday 30th October draw are also yet to come forward.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for these prizes is close of business on Friday 28th January.

The winning tickets, which are now worth €23,367 each, were both purchased on the day of the draw. The Cork winner purchased their ticket at Anglands Service Station, Dromagh, Mallow, Co. Cork while the Limerick player bought their winning ticket at Centra, Cul Crannagh, Dooradoyle, Co. Limerick.

The winning numbers from the Saturday 30th October Lotto draw were: 05, 06, 17, 22, 33, 41 and the bonus was 34.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all Lotto players in Cork, Limerick and Mayo to carefully check their old tickets from October to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming these prizes.