Anam Cara begin 2022 with Face-to-Face support meeting in West Cork

17 January 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Anam Cara will begin their support services in 2022 with a face to face group meeting in West Cork. The national organisation will hold their first meeting in West Cork on the 18th January and would like to extend a warm welcome to any bereaved parent in the area.

On Tuesday 18th January, Anam Cara will hold their meeting in The Munster Arms Hotel, Bandon at 7:15pm. Regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death, Anam Cara offers these peer to peer support meetings monthly, free of charge.

Registration is required to attend the meeting on Tuesday 18th January. Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in the West Cork area and surrounds to contact them to register for this free event. Anam Cara can be contacted on 01 4045378 or by email info@anamcara.ie