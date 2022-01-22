Local Enterprise Office clients created 628 new jobs across Cork in 2021

22 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

628 new jobs were created across Cork in 2021 by small businesses supported by the Local Enterprise Office (LEO), a Fine Gael TD has said.

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD, announced the annual results of the LEOs for 2021 which showed that LEO supported companies created 7,440 jobs around the country in 2021, with 85% of these jobs outside of Dublin.

Cork North Central Deputy Colm Burke said, “628 new jobs were created last year in Cork, while the net jobs created by LEO supported clients across the county last year was 194.

“During a very difficult year for many small businesses, this is hugely positive news for Cork and highlights the determination and hard work of business owners and workers across the county.

“A total of 2,847 people employed in small businesses across Cork benefited from LEO support over the past year.

“With a total of 644 clients, the LEO’s in Cork provide vital support to many of our local businesses, offering advice, mentoring and training, and providing much needed financial backing with programmes such as the Trading Online Voucher, Lean for Micro and Green for Micro.

“This support proved particularly valuable over the past almost two years as many businesses were forced to pivot their offerings online or adapt their services to make it through the pandemic. I want to pay tribute to these Cork businesses which have persevered through some of the most difficult times and continued to provide jobs and contribute to our local economy and community.”

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said, “Over 35,000 people employed in small businesses around the country have been helped in some way by our Local Enterprise Offices. They are at the heart of communities in every county, and have proved invaluable throughout the pandemic, during which I know a huge amount of people relied on their local office.

“Last year, businesses supported by LEOs created nearly 3,000 net new jobs, which is remarkable given the year we just had. I’m really pleased to see that 85% of these jobs were outside of Dublin, indicating the Government’s focus on balanced regional development is working.

“These numbers a real boost today and will contribute to our overall target of having 2.5m people in work by 2024. Thank you to all our LEO staff for your phenomenal work over the past year.”