Betting on the National Lottery works out well for a Cork punter

There has been much talk in Ireland recently about Lottery winnings. The National Lottery had a “must win” draw last week (it was won) after multiple rollovers. Then, earlier today, the National Lottery announced 2 New Cork Millionaires after last night’s EuroMillions draw.

What is commented much less on is the fact that it is possible to play the Lotto numbers independently of the National Lottery. How? by simply betting on what the numbers will be with a bookmaker. Infact, it’s possible to bet on almost anything with a bookmakers from the likelihood of snow on Christmas day to the number of goals scored by a soccer player in a given match.

Since the creation of the Irish National Lottery in the 80s, various bookmakers have taken bets on the outcome of the draws. It is something that the National Lottery do not like, as it takes revenue away from their system. They need to covier their own costs, plus on a societal level part of their takings are donated to good causes, whereas bookmakers do not have an obligation to be charitable in such a direct manner.

Regardless of where you place your bets one thing is certain, it’s a long shot! As such it is a form of entertainment and not an investment strategy.

Bookmakers news: One Cork resident is getting the celebrations underway following an incredible coup in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw.

The anonymous punter placed a simple €0.50 Lucky 15 bet via their BoyleSports account, picking four numbers to be drawn in the EuroMillons Plus draw later that day.

They faced huge chances for numbers 38, 42, 47 and 50 to roll out but those odds soon started to dwindle as the balls rolled out.

When all four numbers dropped, the bet clicked, beating the mammoth odds and allowing the customer to refresh their online account to see a stunning five-figure sum of money.

With the stake returned, they secured a grand total of €19,823.50.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, commented:

“We offer huge congratulations to the punter in Cork who has proved that you don’t have to bet big to win big. Their €7.50 stake transformed into a staggering sum of money in the blink of an eye and we hope they enjoy treating themselves with their new found fortune of €19,823.50.”