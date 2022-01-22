Fine Gael MEPs Clune and Kelly host Future of Europe debate

22 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The impact of Brexit and Europe’s long-term recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be debated during an online event hosted by Fine Gael MEPs for Ireland South, Deirdre Clune and Seán Kelly, on Tuesday, 25 January at 7pm. The programme will feature introductory video messages from An Tánaiste and President of Fine Gael, Leo Varadkar, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von Der Leyen. Guest speakers include former Northern Editor with RTÉ, Tommie Gorman and Youth Representative with the National Youth Council of Ireland, Mark McNulty.

“Discussions on the future of Europe are continuing across Member States at a crucial time in the Union’s history: in the aftermath of the UK’s departure from the EU, the Union’s ambitious commitment to reach climate neutrality by 2050 and as we pursue a strong, inclusive recovery from the pandemic. Now is the time to take stock and decide on future priorities. Our online seminar will do exactly that”, said Seán Kelly MEP and Leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament.

Deirdre Clune MEP and European Parliament representative to the Conference on the Future of Europe has encouraged people to have their say on the future of Europe by using the many online EU platforms seeking citizen engagement.

“There are very real challenges ahead for the EU, but there are opportunities too – such as in health. The Cross Border (health) Directive has provided thousands with the opportunity to have necessary medical treatment in another Member State. It is an important example of how Europe can benefit citizens in practical ways. We should build on that success and can do so, with the new Beating Cancer plan and efforts to create a Health Union”, Clune said.

Panel discussions will focus on job creation and economic recovery, support for youth, climate change and agriculture, and other issues.