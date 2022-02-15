How to apply for Community Group Funding in County Cork?

15 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is encouraging community & voluntary groups affected by the pandemic to apply for support to help keep their facilities open. A total of €312,000 is available to share between clubs and groups in County Cork under the Community Activities Fund for 2022.

The once-off fund aims to help groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs as well as with improvements to their facilities. It is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan welcomed the funding, she said, “Community and voluntary groups have an incredibly positive impact in every community. It has been a challenging two years and it is important that we do all we can to support these groups. I would encourage them to apply to the Community Activities Fund. It can support clubs and groups in improving their facilities locally, helping with the costs of equipment and daily operating costs such as insurances and utility bills.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, added, “Cork County Council’s Community Activities Fund is supported by our three Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs). This funding is targeted towards enhancing facilities for communities impacted by disadvantage, as identified in the Local Economic and Community Plan. This once off fund will in particular support local groups with their running costs and assist in keeping their facilities open to their communities, with small grants available for repairs and renovations, new equipment and safety upgrades.”

The funding can be used to develop and improve facilities, for once-off maintenance, upgrade to amenities or equipment as well as for energy efficiency type projects. Grants of up to €1,000 are available for small-scale projects with funding in excess of €1,000 available for larger capital projects. In addition, there are one-off grants towards utility bills, insurance and other running costs incurred from 1st July 2021 to 30th June 2022.

Where to apply?

The closing date for applications is Friday, 25th February at 4:00pm. Applications can be made online at www.yourcouncil.ie For further information, contact Cork County Council’s Local Community Development Unit on 021- 4285561 or 021-4285295 or email communitydevelopmentunit@corkcoco.ie