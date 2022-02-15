JOBS: Inland Fisheries Ireland to recruit new Seasonal Fisheries Officers in Cork

15 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Protection and Development posts opening up in Cork, Limerick, Kerry, Tipperary, Clare, Galway, Cavan, Donegal, Dublin, Leitrim, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo and Wexford

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency responsible for the protection, conservation, development and promotion of freshwater fish, habitats and sea angling, is launching its recruitment drive today to hire forty-nine Seasonal Fisheries Officers with three posts in Cork.

The six-month posts are divided across seven River Basin Districts, covering sixteen counties including Cork, Limerick, Kerry and Tipperary with recruitment getting underway immediately.

Seasonal Fisheries Officers from Cork will join teams over the summer months to help protect, conserve and develop fisheries resources working in and around Ireland’s lakes, rivers and coastlines.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is looking for candidates for both ‘protection’ and ‘development’ roles and they will play a crucial part in the agency’s plans for 2022, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Francis O’ Donnell. Launching the recruitment drive today, O’ Donnell said:

“Our new Seasonal Fisheries Officers will be joining us on the frontlines, helping to protect, maintain and conserve this country’s natural resources. As an environmental agency, enforcement, protection and development are a big focus for us. For example, our teams undertake over 30,000 patrols around the clock every year, including patrols by foot, e-bike, vehicle and boat. At the same time, our development teams ensure the sustainability of fisheries habitat, enabling access for this generation and for future generations.”

Inland Fisheries Ireland’s HR Director, Róisín Bradley, says the roles would particularly appeal to those who enjoy working outdoors, adding

“Our Officers working in protection will spend a lot of their time patrolling lakes, rivers and coastlines. While Officers working in development will also spend a lot of their time around lakes and rivers, as they build, repair and maintain structures. Those that enjoy being close to nature and working outdoors, in all types of weather, are likely to find these roles in Cork very appealing and rewarding.”

Meanwhile, Inland Fisheries Ireland staff from five districts are lending their support to the recruitment drive and appearing in promotional videos to raise awareness about the new posts on offer. They are José Peréz (Kerry District), Aoife Walsh (Tralee District), Andrew Crosbie (Cavan District), Maureen Byrne (Drogheda District) and Christine Meehan (Lismore District).

The agency plans to launch a second recruitment drive later in the year for Seasonal Research Assistants.

Those interested in applying for a six-month Seasonal Fisheries Officer role can apply on-line at www.fisheriesireland.ie/careers, before the deadline of Monday, February 21st, 2022.

Full job specifications are available at https://www.fisheriesireland.ie/careers/seasonal-opportunities

Location of posts

Cavan: 3 (River Basin Districts: North-Western & Shannon)

Clare: 1 (River Basin District: Shannon)

Cork: 3 (River Basin District: South-Western)

Donegal: 6 (River Basin District: North-Western)

Dublin: 3 (River Basin District: Eastern)

Galway: 5 (River Basin District: Western – Galway)

Kerry: 4 (River Basin Districts: Shannon & South-Western)

Leitrim: 1 (River Basin District: Shannon)

Limerick: 2 (River Basin District: Shannon)

Louth: 2 (River Basin District: Eastern)

Mayo: 8 (River Basin Districts: Western – Ballina & Galway, including 1 post along the Mayo/Galway border)

Monaghan: 1 (River Basin District: Eastern)

Roscommon: 2 (River Basin District: Shannon)

Sligo: 1 (River Basin District: Western – Ballina)

Tipperary: 2 (River Basin District: South-Eastern)

Wexford: 5 (River Basin District: South-Eastern)