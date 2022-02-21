New water mains in Macroom

21 February 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is progressing with water network improvement works in Macroom. The works also involve the construction of 40m of new water mains, installation of a pressure regulation valve, sluice valves, and a number of fire hydrants.

Construction commenced on 21 February and forms part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The project, being carried out by Ward and Burke Limited on behalf of Irish Water, is expected to take two weeks to complete. Works will take place on Chapel Hill, Sleaveen Road and Oakwood. Works will initially be undertaken on Chapel Hill during week one to coincide with the midterm break and will progress to Sleaveen Road and Oakwood during week two.

A stop-go traffic management system will be in place throughout and areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise any impact on customers. Local and emergency traffic will always be maintained.

The works may involve some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice before any planned water outages

Irish Water understands that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause as we continue to improve the water supply in Cork and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on our website www.water.ie

Irish Water has invested over €500 million between 2017 and the end of 2021 to reduce leakage and replace old pipes on the public water network. Fixing leaks can be complicated but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2021 it was reduced to 38%.

For more information on reducing leaks visit the National Leakage Reduction Programme page