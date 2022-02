Cork Lotto player becomes Ireland’s newest millionaire

24 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A Cork Lotto player has officially become Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire after winning the top prize of €1 million in Wednesday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw. The National Lottery will be revealing further details on the location of the winning ticket in the coming days.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s (23rd February) Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 05, 10, 23, 31, 34, 36 and the bonus 30.

The Cork winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €1 million, and keep it in a safe place. The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.

The Rebel County player has taken the title of 11th National Lottery millionaire of 2022. Last night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize win also brings the number of Cork wins worth €1 million to a total of three since the beginning of the year.

See the table below for a list of 2022 wins worth €1 million and over:

No. Date Game Amount County 1. 5th January Daily Million €1 million Kildare 2. 15th January Lotto €19,060,800 Mayo 3. 21st January EuroMillions – Raffle €1 million Cork 4. 21st January EuroMillions – Raffle €1 million Cork 5. 21st January EuroMillions – Raffle €1 million Galway 6. 26th January Lotto Plus 1 €1 million Dublin (Online) 7. 5th February Lotto Plus 1 €1 million Wexford 8. 9th February Lotto €4,687,612 Meath 9. 11th February EuroMillions €30,928,078 Tipperary 10. 17th February Daily Million €1 million Dublin 11. 23rd February Lotto Plus 1 €1 million Cork

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “National Lottery players in the Rebel County have had lots to celebrate in recent weeks with Cork currently holding the title for National Lottery millionaires for 2022 so far. Just a few weeks ago, we saw two Cork players scoop €1 million each in the special EuroMillions Raffle after purchasing their tickets in two separate stores in West Cork located just 20km apart. And now a Lotto player in Cork has become the county’s latest National Lottery top prize winner and millionaire after scooping Wednesday night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million.”

“We are appealing to all of our Lotto players in Cork to check their midweek Lotto tickets very carefully as one player has a ticket worth €1 million. The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe. They should make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their prize.”