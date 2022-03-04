New watermains in Ballyshoneen and Ballyburden

4 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water to replace 1.4km of watermains in Ballyshoneen and Ballyburden to provide a more reliable water supply to the area

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing 1.4km of problematic watermains in Ballyshoneen and Ballyburden which will improve water quality for the area.

The project will commence in early March and form part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

The works, being carried out by Ward and Burke Ltd. on behalf of Irish Water, will take place on the Maglin Road and are expected to be completed in late April.

The section of works will take place on the Maglin Road from the turn for Ballyburden Meats (L62721) to the entrance of same. Works will also take place from the Maglin Road to Corbally Cross (L6272) for approximately 550 metres.

Outlining the benefits the mains replacement will bring, Steven Blennerhassett from Irish Water, explained: “Replacing these old and problematic pipes in Ballyshoneen and Ballyburden will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community.

Steven added: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there may be some traffic management in place, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“Works will be limited to short sections to minimise any impact on customers. During this project there may be some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before any planned water outages.

“We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Cork and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.”

In order to complete the works in a safe and efficient manner, the L62721 road will remain closed during weekdays from 6pm to 7am at the junction on Maglin Road to Ballyguilly from Monday 7 March to Friday 1 April. A suggested diversion on the Maglin Road will be signposted on approach.

A second road closure will be in place from Monday 28 March to Friday 22 April along the L6272, Maglin Road to the Corbally Cross Road. Working hours will revert to normal daytime hours during this phase of the works. A suggested diversion via Jimmy’s Cross to Corbally Cross will be signposted on approach. Local access will be maintained.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on our website www.water.ie

“Since 2018, Irish Water has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €600 million up to the end of 2024 – fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.”