Carrigaline Notes

4 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Pipe Band

Members of the Carrigaline Pipe Band practice every Monday and Friday in their own dedicated ‘Pipe Band Hall’, behind the Catholic Church, from 7.00 pm in preparation for St Patrick’s Day performances. The band will play at the annual Mass for their deceased members on St Patrick’s morning at the 10.00am in the Church of Our Lady & St John which will be as Gaeilge. In the afternoon the Pipe Band will lead the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Douglas. The Pipe Band is looking forward to performing at the Carrigaline Men’s Shed variety concert on Sunday March 27th. The death took place recently of former piper Michael Brew who played with the band throughout the 50s. Members of the band attended his funeral, Pipe Major Jason Deasy played at the Mass in St Finbarr’s South Church and at the graveside in St Oliver’s Cemetery. The Band welcomes new members, call to the Band Hall or contact Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.

Tidy Towns

At a recent meeting of Carrigaline Tidy Towns volunteers, it was agreed that members would adopt certain sections of the town to plant and keep clean. A small group of volunteers are also adopting urban flower patches around the town. More volunteers are welcome to adopt lengths of roadway, gardens, paint a mural or other projects to improve the appearance of Carrigaline. Meet at HQ every Saturday and Tuesday at 9.30am.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed walking group enjoyed a trip by bus to Douglas on Monday last where they walked through the Community Park and on to the ‘Rambala’. It was a great experience to walk along by the stream, through the woodland to Calderwood Road and return via Scart Hill, then back through the Rambala to finish with a stop at the Bean and Leaf for coffee. The Shed choir meets every Tuesday morning to prepare for their performance at the Shed Variety Concert on Sunday March 27th. The Shed members are looking forward to working on projects in the new building which is nearly ready for occupation.

Knock Pilgrimage

The annual Carrigaline Pilgrimage to Knock takes place on the weekend of Saturday June 25th and Sunday June 26th, 2022. The bus will leave Carrigaline on Saturday 25th at 8.30am, the group will overnight in Knock House Hotel and return on Sunday evening 26th approx 11 pm. €150 per person sharing inc meals. Contact Aislinn 021 437 2035 / 087 9699 488, Mary 021 437 1025 or Mary 021 437 3316.

Lent

Masses during Lent in Carrigaline will be at 9.30am Monday to Friday, 11.30am Saturday, vigil Mass Saturday 6.00pm and Sundays 8.30am, 10.00am, 11.15am and 12.30pm. Stations of the Cross each Friday at 7.00pm followed by Mass at 7.30pm. Eucharistic Adoration continues every Sunday evening from 2.00pm until 6.00pm.

Church of Ireland

In St Mary’s Church, Carrigaline during the entirety of Lent this year, the Parish Healer/Prayer group will be praying, privately in their own homes, at 7pm each night, for peace in our world. You are invited to join them from wherever you find yourself at that time each night. On Sunday March 13th at 7pm there will be Choral Evensong in St John’s Church, Monkstown. St Patrick’s Day Service of Holy Communion at 10.30am (Please note no Wednesday Service March 16th). On Friday 18th from 10am till 12 noon the day of Remembrance and Recognition, the Churches will be open for two hours of private prayer.

Aifreann

Beidh Aifreann Gaeilge á chéiliuradh an Domhanach seo an triú lá déag de mhí na Márta ar a 10.00 a.m. The March Aifreann Gaeilge will be celebrated at 10.00 am on this Sunday morning 13th in the Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline. Billeoga Aifrinn will be available at the church doors. Beidh fáilte roimh chách.

Carraig Ag Caint

The recently started movement in Carrigaline a few weeks ago to encourage greater use of Gaeilge in the community is making great progress. A core group meets regularly planning for Seachtain na Gaeilge activities, all the state agencies are supporting the project as are 35 local businesses and firms. Staff and pupils of all the schools will be wearing badges indicating that they can speak Irish for Lá le Pádraig.

Treasure Hunt as Gaeilge

As part of Seachtain na Gaeilge there will be a Tóraíocht Taisce Teaghlaigh (Family Treasure Hunt) in the Park in Carrigaline on Friday March 18th at 12 noon. Meet by the Bandstand, entry is free and there will be prizes for the winners. Eolas breise ó carraigagcaint@gmail.com.

Athletic Club

Carrigaline Athletic club just began its eight week 2022 ‘Couch To 5k’ if you are interested email carrigalineroadrunners@gmail.com

Members did great running at the Eagle AC 5 mile road race in Carrigaline on February 20th and last Sunday February 27th some of their runners took on another challenge in the Kinsale 10 Mile. Many of their runners are training for the Great Railway Run organised by the Lions Club which takes place on Saturday April 24th.

Suppliers Needed for Market

Carrigaline Country Markets are urgently looking for new and more suppliers, especially confectioners and bakers. In recent times demand has been outstripping supply in the Band Hall every Friday morning from 8.30am to 10.30am. Contact Eileen Kelly 087 694 2560.

Comhaltas

Comhaltas na Dúglaise were represented at the County Convention of Comhaltas at Coolcower House, Macroom on Wednesday last. All the outgoing officers were elected en bloc. The main item on the agenda was the County Fleadh Cheoil which will be held in Dunmanway on the weekend of April 30th and Sunday, May 1st Entries for the Fleadh need to be with branch secretaries this Friday March 4th. The branch continues with Zoom classes for improvers and advanced students while beginners and under age groups are in person.