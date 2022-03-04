Munster Technological University Prize for Innovation Awards
4 March 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Photos
Liam Foley, Blackrock, Megan McCarthy, Ballydehob, Shane Kelleher, Innoshannon, Rory Slye, Aghada, Steven Murphy, Mill St, Chloe Yap, Charleville, Caoimhe Sexton, Shanakiel and Eoin Roddis, Farranree from the Start Up Marafind who are developing a device that locates and tracks divers at the MTU Prize for Innovation Awards. Photo Darragh Kane
Uzoma Ogwudiegwu, Clonakilty, Mark Schnieders, Waterford, Frank Lavery, Kerry Killarney and William Ichim, Glanmire from the Start Up Autoclip who are developing an automatic clipless pedal for cyclists at the MTU Prize for Innovation Awards. Photo Darragh Kane
Shri Charan, Bishopstown, Alana Neenan, Turners Cross and Eoghan Boyce, Kanturk from the Start Up Revvv, an automotive customer service app at the MTU Prize for Innovation Awards. Photo Darragh Kane
Harry Sweetnam, Kinsale, Beverly Jones, Cloyne, Ben Donovan, Youghal, Olin Hennessy, Killeagh, Sam French, Glanmire, Dylan Hogan, Killeagh, Niall Marley, Ardfort and Philip Healy, Aherla from the Start Up Honey Roam who are developing a beehive monitoring device at the MTU Prize for Innovation Awards. Photo Darragh Kane
Róisín Dunphy, Waterford, Jack Moynihan, Tralee, Rory Sinclair, Kinsale, Alan O’Conor, Boherbue, Alan Barry, Carrigaline, Connie Coen, Fethard and Cian Crowley, Newmarket from the Start Up Livelyte who are developing a water uv decontamination device at the MTU prize for innovation awards Eoin Field ESI and Elaine Bowen’s Photo Darragh Kane
Aoibhe Toomey, Cobh, Der Twomey, Balvourney, Craig Desmond, Glanmire, Seán Sheehan, Blarney and Aoife Carberry, Ballinora from the Start Up Bunningware who a re developing an interactive baking device for children and people of all abilities who want to learn to bake via an app at the MTU Prize for Innovation Awards. Photo Darragh Kane
Emily Stack, Cobh, ciarán O’Connell, Dingle, Stephen Healy, Monkstown, David Orr, Carrigaline, Morgan Barber, Blarney, Sarah Corrigan, Wexford and Oisín Finn, Fermoy from the Start Up SensiChair who are developing a chair to help children with sensory processing disorders at the MTU Prize for Innovation Awards. Photo Darragh Kane
Joshua Manaid, Wilton, Eoin McGrath, Frankfield, Joe O’Reilly, Kilkully, Daineadh Power, Lismore, Ali Rezk, Jamie O’Halloran, Aghada and Seán O’Shea, Ballinlough from the start up TULIPA who are the winners of the MTU Entrepreneurs of the Year and winners of the Best Exhibition from Cork campus Novak who are developing a new cervical check tool at the MTU prize for innovation awards Eoin Field ESI and Elaine Bowen’s Photo Darragh Kane
