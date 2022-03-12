Rockbán Ladies Football & Camogie Club receive Texaco Sports Grant

12 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork’s Rockbán Ladies Football and Camogie Club is to receive €5,000 funding under this year’s

Texaco Support for Sport initiative hosted and organised by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the

company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Under the scheme – similar to that which proved successful last year when the Cork county award

was presented to Riverstown Amateur Boxing Club, Glanmire – a fund of EUR130,000 is made

available by Valero for distribution in equal amounts of EUR5,000 to a successful applicant in each

county.

Founded in 1997, the Rockbán Club is a dual ladies Gaelic football and camogie club located in

Whitechurch on the north side of Cork city, incorporating the villages of Whitechurch, Carraig Na

Bhfear and Rathpeacon. In the short time since it was founded, the club has seen its membership

swell to over 300, currently fielding teams ranging in age from Under-6 up to adult level.

The EUR5,000 award made to it under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative will help the club to

cater for its rapid growth in membership by funding the purchase of new goals, ball catcher nets,

fencing and other necessary equipment for its new pitch.

Overseeing the judging process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby

international and well-known broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan. Commenting, he described

Rockbán as ‘a growing club with a great passion for football and camogie’.

Pointing to what he termed “the invaluable contribution” that sports clubs make to the heart of

community life in Ireland, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland)

Limited, congratulated Rockbán saying, “Special to us, and the purpose for which our Texaco

Support for Sport initiative was introduced, is the opportunity it presents to ease the financial

pressure on members by providing new and additional funding so often required to help clubs

achieve their objectives and play a pivotal and positive role in their communities”.