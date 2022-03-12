Three Schools in Charleville Successful in Accessing DEIS Programme

12 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Department of Education has announced €32 million major expansion of the DEIS programme incorporating 310 new schools in the country.

In the North County Cork area in particular: three Schools are included in Charleville; being Scoil Na mBraithre Boys Snr School, Scoil Naomh Aine Girls Snr School & St. Joseph’s Convent NS.

Schools in the DEIS programme avail of a range of targeted supports aimed at tackling educational disadvantage, including additional classroom teaching posts, home school community liaison coordinator posts, DEIS grant funding and access to the School Completion Programme.

Schools have been identified for inclusion in the programme through the refined DEIS identification model which is an objective, statistics-based model which uses information from the Department of Education enrolment databases and the Pobal HP Deprivation index. Schools were not required to apply for inclusion in the DEIS programme and the model has been applied fairly and equally to all schools.

North Cork Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O’Shea welcomed the news for Schools in Charleville saying: “[The] announcement demonstrates our commitment to inclusive education and supporting students facing disadvantage. I am pleased that we can provide additional supports to those schools and communities that need it most.”

More details are available at https://www.gov.ie/en/press-release/71054-minister-foley-announces-32-million-major-expansion-of-the-deis-programme-incorporating-310-new-schools/