Phase 2 of Irish Water project supporting growth and development of Ballyvolane to commence

16 March 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, is progressing with works to upgrade the water and wastewater infrastructure in Ballyvolane.

Irish Water is investing approximately €9 million in this project. Once complete, the new water and wastewater infrastructure will support growth and development through the provision of water and wastewater services.

Commenting on the project, Lisa Cogan of Irish Water said: “As part of Irish Water’s commitment to develop water and wastewater infrastructure and to provide additional capacity to facilitate growth and development around the country we are delighted to be progressing with the local water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades in Ballyvolane.

“Phase one of the project is still ongoing and we will shortly commence phase two of the works on Lower Dublin Hill.

“These works will involve a stop-go traffic management system. Initially works will be taking place on Lower Dublin Hill before progressing to the Ballyhooly Road in mid-April. From then, works will continue on the Ballyhooly Road, due north toward Whites Cross. This phase of pipelaying works is projected to be complete by mid-June.

“On-site construction works at the new wastewater pumping station location commenced in January and are currently progressing to schedule. Following successful site clearance and preparatory works, construction of the concrete base and walls of the new pumping station are now underway.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption while we work to facilitate future growth and development of Cork.”

The three phases of construction are:



Phase 1: Construction of a wastewater pumping station on Ballyhooly Road which commenced in January 2022. Planned completion of Autumn 2022. Working hours are 7am to 6pm – Monday to Saturday.

Phase 2: Construction of approximately 1.5km of watermains on Lower Dublin Hill Road to the junction with Ballyhooly Road. Works will continue northbound on Ballyhooly Road ending just south of Whites Cross. Works will commence in mid-March 2022 and will take approximately 4 months to complete.

Phase 3: Upgrade of over 200 meters of existing watermains on Ballyhooly Road, and the construction of approximately 2.6km of wastewater mains on Ballyhooly Road and North Ring Road to the Old Youghal Road junction. Details of working hours and traffic management will be communicated closer to the date of commencement.

Irish Water is responsible for public water and wastewater infrastructure and is committed to providing a safe and reliable water supply, protecting the environment, and supporting growth and development across housing and business.