Keary’s BMW & Mini win Electic Vehicle award

21 March 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
County Cork Winners, Keary’s BMW & Mini make the shortlist for the National Award to be announced at SEAI Energy Show
The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) today announced the winners of its inaugural EV Dealership Awards. These awards recognise and reward excellence in the promotion and sales of electric vehicles (EV) in Ireland.
Car dealerships are a vital part of the transition to clean and efficient transport. SEAI wants to recognise and award those dealerships who are working to increase consumers’ understanding and experience of EVs and their uptake on Irish roads.
Commenting on today’s announcement Declan Meally, Director of Business, Public Sector and Transport at SEAI said:
“SEAI recognises that EV car dealerships and their staff are a key set of enablers to EV uptake. I congratulate this year’s winners whose commitment and dedication are hugely inspiring. I would also like to thank those Dealerships for supporting the awards in such large numbers. Engaging and supporting EV dealers will help influence Ireland’s transition to EVs. These new SEAI Dealership Awards provide additional incentives and opportunities to build capacity and competence in the supply chain and help to improve the overall public customer experience.”
There were 116 applications across 25 counties. Car dealers competed through a mystery shopping exercise where they were scored on a number of factors including how visible EVs were in the showroom, how knowledgeable their salespeople were on EVs, and their sales approach. Other evaluation areas included EV training, sales trends and the dealership’s website.
The winners announced today are now on the shortlist for the national award which will be announced at this year’s SEAI Energy Show taking place in the RDS, Dublin on March 30th and 31st.
For full details on all winning dealerships, visit www.seai.ie
County Winners
|County
|Dealership
|Cavan
|Cavan Autoparc Ltd.
|Clare
|Western Garages Ltd.
|Cork
|Keary’s BMW & Mini
|Donegal
|Inishowen Motors (JMCL) Ltd.
|Dublin
|Joe Duffy Volkswagen North Dublin
|Galway
|Windsor Motor Mall
|Kerry
|Randles Bros
|Kildare
|Fitzpatrick’s Garage
|Kilkenny
|Barlo Nissan
|Limerick
|Hinchy’s Garage Ltd.
|Longford
|O’Reilly & Sons
|Louth
|Lynn Motors Ltd.
|Mayo
|Cleary & Sons Ltd.
|Meath
|Windsor Clonee
|Monaghan
|Doran Motors
|Offaly
|Tullamore Motors
|Roscommon
|Cooney Motors Ltd.
|Sligo
|Connolly’s Sligo
|Tipperary
|E Cleary Motors Ltd.
|Waterford
|Tom Murphy Car Sales
|Westmeath
|O’Briens Motor Group
|Wexford
|Trinity Peugeot
|Wicklow
|Avon Motors
*Note there are no winners in Laois, Carlow or Leitrim