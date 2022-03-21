15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

Keary’s BMW & Mini win Electic Vehicle award

21 March 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

County Cork Winners, Keary’s BMW & Mini make the shortlist for the National Award to be announced at SEAI Energy Show  

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) today announced the winners of its inaugural EV Dealership Awards. These awards recognise and reward excellence in the promotion and sales of electric vehicles (EV) in Ireland.

Car dealerships are a vital part of the transition to clean and efficient transport. SEAI wants to recognise and award those dealerships who are working to increase consumers’ understanding and experience of EVs and their uptake on Irish roads.

Commenting on today’s announcement Declan Meally, Director of Business, Public Sector and Transport at SEAI said:

“SEAI recognises that EV car dealerships and their staff are a key set of enablers to EV uptake. I congratulate this year’s winners whose commitment and dedication are hugely inspiring. I would also like to thank those Dealerships for supporting the awards in such large numbers. Engaging and supporting EV dealers will help influence Ireland’s transition to EVs. These new SEAI Dealership Awards provide additional incentives and opportunities to build capacity and competence in the supply chain and help to improve the overall public customer experience.”  

There were 116 applications across 25 counties. Car dealers competed through a mystery shopping exercise where they were scored on a number of factors including how visible EVs were in the showroom, how knowledgeable their salespeople were on EVs, and their sales approach. Other evaluation areas included EV training, sales trends and the dealership’s website.

The winners announced today are now on the shortlist for the national award which will be announced at this year’s SEAI Energy Show taking place in the RDS, Dublin on March 30th and 31st.

For full details on all winning dealerships, visit www.seai.ie

County Winners

County Dealership
Cavan Cavan Autoparc Ltd.
Clare Western Garages Ltd.
Cork Keary’s BMW & Mini
Donegal Inishowen Motors (JMCL) Ltd.
Dublin Joe Duffy Volkswagen North Dublin
Galway Windsor Motor Mall
Kerry Randles Bros
Kildare Fitzpatrick’s Garage
Kilkenny Barlo Nissan
Limerick Hinchy’s Garage Ltd.
Longford O’Reilly & Sons
Louth Lynn Motors Ltd.
Mayo Cleary & Sons Ltd.
Meath Windsor Clonee
Monaghan Doran Motors
Offaly Tullamore Motors
Roscommon Cooney Motors Ltd.
Sligo Connolly’s Sligo
Tipperary E Cleary Motors Ltd.
Waterford Tom Murphy Car Sales
Westmeath O’Briens Motor Group
Wexford Trinity Peugeot
Wicklow Avon Motors

*Note there are no winners in Laois, Carlow or Leitrim

AREA: EAST CORK, CLIMATE CHANGE / ENVIRONMENT, NEWS
#CorkCityCentre Crawford Art Gallery to close for 4 weeks
Previous Post
Extra tickets for Ed Sheeran at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Next Post