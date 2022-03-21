Extra tickets for Ed Sheeran at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

21 March 2022

By Mary Bermingham

Ed Sheeran’s tour is entitled “+ – = ÷ x Tour” which is to be pronounced as The Mathematics Tour. He will perform in Ireland, the UK, Central Europe, and Scandinavia. The Ireland gigs will be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork City; Thomond Park, Limerick, and Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast.

Initially, Ed Sheeran was doing just one gig in Cork (Thurs 28th at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh) which TheCork.ie reported on., Later, a second evening was announced for the Friday 29th April (also at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh). Extra tickets for that will go on sale this Monday 28 March at 9am at www.ticketmaster.ie