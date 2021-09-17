Ed Sheeran to perform concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork as part of ‘Mathematics Tour’ @EdSheeran

17 September 2021

By Bryan Smyth

A computer-generated description on the press release for Ed Sheeran’s 2022 tour described the singer-songwriter as “A person with red hair” but Ed Sheeran is so much more than that!

His new tour is entitled “+ – = ÷ x Tour” which is to be pronounced as The Mathamatics Tour. He will perform in Ireland, the UK, Central Europe, and Scandinavia. The Ireland gigs will be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork City; Thomond Park, Limerick, and Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast.

Ed’s highly anticipated new album ‘=’ will be released on 29th October 2021 through Asylum/Atlantic. Later today, Sheeran is set to replace himself at No.1 in the UK’s Official Singles Chart following the release of his new single ‘Shivers’ – a track that Ed performed for the first time at last weekends’ MTV VMA’s. It follows his colossal comeback track, ‘Bad Habits’, that has, so far, spent 11 consecutive weeks atop the same chart. Moreover, as of last week, Ed has become the first British Solo Artist to claim 52 weeks – a full year – at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart, with only Elvis Presley and The Beatles achieving more overall weeks at the top.

Where will Ed perform?

APRIL 2022

Thurs 28th Ireland Cork Páirc Uí Chaoimh

MAY 2022

Thurs 5th Ireland Limerick Thomond Park

Thurs 12th N.Ireland Belfast Boucher Road Playing Fields

Thurs 26th UK Cardiff Principality Stadium

Fri 27th UK Cardiff Principality Stadium

JUNE 2022

Fri 3rd UK Sunderland Stadium of Light

Sat 4th UK Sunderland Stadium of Light

Fri 10th UK Manchester Etihad Stadium

Sat 11th UK Manchester Etihad Stadium

Thurs 16th UK Glasgow Hampden Park

Fri 17th UK Glasgow Hampden Park

Weds 29th UK London Wembley Stadium

Thurs 30th UK London Wembley Stadium

JULY 2022

Fri 1st UK London Wembley Stadium

Thurs 7th Germany Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena

Thurs 14th Netherlands Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA

Fri 15th Netherlands Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA

Fri 22nd Belgium Brussels King Baudouin Stadium

Fri 29th France Paris Stade De France

AUGUST 2022

Thurs 4th Denmark Copenhagen Øresundsparken

Weds 10th Sweden Gothenburg Ullevi

Sat 20th Finland Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Thurs 25th Poland Warsaw PGE Narodowy

SEPTEMBER 2022

Thurs 1 Austria Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium

Sat 10th Germany Munich Olympiastadion

Fri 16th Switzerland Zurich Letzigrund Stadion

Fri 23rd Germany Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park

How to buy tickets?

For Cork, Limerick and Belfast tickets will be sold only at www.ticketmaster.ie. You will need to have an account with ticketmaster.ie to book for these Shows so promoters ask that you sign up in advance of the expected rush when the online box office opens on Saturday 25 September at 8.00am sharp.