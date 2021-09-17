Ed Sheeran to perform concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork as part of ‘Mathematics Tour’ @EdSheeran

17 September 2021
By Bryan Smyth
bryan@TheCork.ie
A computer-generated description on the press release for Ed Sheeran’s 2022 tour described the singer-songwriter as “A person with red hair” but Ed Sheeran is so much more than that!
His new tour is entitled “+ – = ÷ x Tour” which is to be pronounced as The Mathamatics Tour. He will perform in Ireland, the UK, Central Europe, and Scandinavia. The Ireland gigs will be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork City; Thomond Park, Limerick, and Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast.
Ed’s highly anticipated new album ‘=’ will be released on 29th October 2021 through Asylum/Atlantic. Later today, Sheeran is set to replace himself at No.1 in the UK’s Official Singles Chart following the release of his new single ‘Shivers’ – a track that Ed performed for the first time at last weekends’ MTV VMA’s. It follows his colossal comeback track, ‘Bad Habits’, that has, so far, spent 11 consecutive weeks atop the same chart. Moreover, as of last week, Ed has become the first British Solo Artist to claim 52 weeks – a full year – at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart, with only Elvis Presley and The Beatles achieving more overall weeks at the top.
Where will Ed perform?
APRIL 2022
Thurs 28th Ireland Cork Páirc Uí Chaoimh
MAY 2022
Thurs 5th Ireland Limerick Thomond Park
Thurs 12th N.Ireland Belfast Boucher Road Playing Fields
Thurs 26th UK Cardiff Principality Stadium
Fri 27th UK Cardiff Principality Stadium
JUNE 2022
Fri 3rd UK Sunderland Stadium of Light
Sat 4th UK Sunderland Stadium of Light
Fri 10th UK Manchester Etihad Stadium
Sat 11th UK Manchester Etihad Stadium
Thurs 16th UK Glasgow Hampden Park
Fri 17th UK Glasgow Hampden Park
Weds 29th UK London Wembley Stadium
Thurs 30th UK London Wembley Stadium
JULY 2022
Fri 1st UK London Wembley Stadium
Thurs 7th Germany Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena
Thurs 14th Netherlands Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA
Fri 15th Netherlands Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA
Fri 22nd Belgium Brussels King Baudouin Stadium
Fri 29th France Paris Stade De France
AUGUST 2022
Thurs 4th Denmark Copenhagen Øresundsparken
Weds 10th Sweden Gothenburg Ullevi
Sat 20th Finland Helsinki Olympic Stadium
Thurs 25th Poland Warsaw PGE Narodowy
SEPTEMBER 2022
Thurs 1 Austria Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium
Sat 10th Germany Munich Olympiastadion
Fri 16th Switzerland Zurich Letzigrund Stadion
Fri 23rd Germany Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park
How to buy tickets?
For Cork, Limerick and Belfast tickets will be sold only at www.ticketmaster.ie. You will need to have an account with ticketmaster.ie to book for these Shows so promoters ask that you sign up in advance of the expected rush when the online box office opens on Saturday 25 September at 8.00am sharp.