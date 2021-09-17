BUSINESS NEWS: Irish PR expert appointed as a Director of Oil & Gas giant Providence Resources PLC

17 September 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork PR expert Anne-Marie O’Sullivan of AM O’Sullivan PR has been appointed as a Director of The Providence Resources PLC. This is according to public documents filed by the organisation with the Companies Registration Office (CRO). The recently filed Form B10 states that the appointment was effective from 27 July 2021, which would have come just a few days after the PLC’s AGM of 22 July 2021. O’Sullivan becomes 1 of 6 Directors.

Providence Resources describes itself as “an Irish based Oil and Gas Exploration Company with a portfolio of appraisal and exploration assets located offshore Ireland”. Providence Resources PLC is listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

Anne-Marie O’Sullivan is a Life Fellow of the PR Institute of Ireland. In relation to Directorships; O’Sullivan is currently a Director of The Mercy University Hospital (Company Limited by Guarantee – CLG) since 15 March 2021. Previously, O’Sullivan served as a Director of DAA PLC (Dublin Airport Authority) from 2013 to 2016, The Cork Chamber of Commerce CLG from 2011 to 2015, Good Shepherd Cork CLG from 2008 to 2020, and Triskel Arts Centre CLG 2008 to 2010.

From its offices at Shanakiel Road, Sunday’s Well, Cork City, AM O’Sullivan PR operates throughout Ireland in industry sectors such as Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Medical Devices, Energy, Business Process Outsourcing and Education. Current clients include five of the top ten global pharmaceutical companies.

In a statement Providence Resources new Chair, James Menton, welcomed the addition of 53 year old O’Sullivan to the Board:

“Ann-Marie brings significant strategic communications and stakeholder engagement expertise to the Board. She is also a leader in the business and broader community in the Cork region. As we look to further build our stakeholder network in the region and beyond, her insights will be hugely important to us.”

The statement said the changes to the board were important “as part of moving forward with the Barryroe offshore work programme”.

It is popular for PR experts to lend their expertise to a variety of charitable organisations. Elsewhere in Cork, Susie Horgan of Cork PR firm Springboard Communications has been a Director of Fota Wildlife Park Company (Ltd by Guarantee) since January 2019, and UCC Academy DAC since September 2018. Separately, Jonathan Healy of Healy Communications has been a Director of The Motor Neuron Disease Association CLG since November 2013.