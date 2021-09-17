Convoy of supercars will reach Cork on Saturday

17 September 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Route: Malahide Castle > Cork > Kerry > Clare > Galway > Westmeath > Longford > Meath > Cavan > Louth > Antrim

Over 1000km of Irish open roads, over €1,150,000 raised for Irish charities, celebrities and colourful Cannonballers in costume and the spectacular sight of 150 supercars

Cannonball, the action-packed supercar spectacle, will blast off with a mighty roar, once again today – September 17th – at 10.30am from Malahide Castle and blaze a trail from coast to coast with proceeds to the HOPE Foundation. The cars will not be stopping in towns this year to avoid gatherings but details of safe viewing points to see the spectacular sight of some of the finest cars on the planet will be posted on the Cannonball Ireland website and social media channels throughout the weekend.

Cannonball will arrive in Cork City via Fermoy and Middleton via the N25 and arrive into Cork City for an overnight pitstop. On Saturday morning the convoy will leave Cork City at 10.30am and head to Ballincollig, Macroom and Ballyvourney on the N22 and then on to Kenmare. Top mark cars include, not one but two spectacular Ford GTs for the first time in Ireland. Cannonball, fuelled by milesPlus from Circle K, will also feature firm favourites McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, Maserati, Rolls Royce and Bentley. The cars will be on display at Malahide Castle from 6pm on Thursday September 16th before they set off on their epic road trip around Ireland.

The event has already raised €1,150,000 for Irish charities and, this year, the official charity of Cannonball will be The HOPE Foundation, an Irish Charity set up by a very special Cork Lady called Maureen Forrest, doing incredible work with the street children of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) in India. HOPE funds and operates over 60 projects including 11 child protection homes, a hospital, an ambulance, counselling, food and nutrition, education, healthcare and the restoration of childhoods to children. Cannonball are aiming to raise over €100,000 this year for HOPE within their own community but also appealing to spectators and fans of the event to donate online on the HOPE website where there is a dedicated Cannonball page: https://www.hopefoundation.ie/cannonball/

Cannonball will blaze a trail from Malahide to Cork and then take in Kerry, Clare, Galway, Westmeath, Longford, Meath, Cavan, Louth and Antrim. Cannonball is fully compliant with government COVID-19 guidelines and is an outdoor event. Any car enthusiasts and Cannonball fans wishing to come out to see the cars on the route are asked to please adhere to the advice of the Cannonball COVID-19 marshals and maintain social distancing.

Cannonball was founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon twelve years ago and now the event is the largest organised road trip in Europe.