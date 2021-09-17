Ballycotton @RNLI launched to report of a swimmer in difficulty off Ballycroneen #EastCork

17 September 2021, Friday

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Ballycotton RNLI all-weather Trent class lifeboat Austin Lidbury was launched at 7.02pm yesterday evening following a request from Valentia Coast guard to a report of a swimmer in difficulty at Ballycroneen beach.

Conditions were cloudy with northerly winds and reduced visibility due to fading light.

Crosshaven RNLI and Rescue 117 was also tasked but all crews were stood down shortly after once reports were received that the swimmer had made it safely back to shore by themselves.

All crew from Ballycotton RNLI returned safely at 7.45pm.

The RNLI station would remind everyone to respect the water, to understand the risks and to stay safe. Never swim alone. If you see someone in trouble, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard. Consider wearing a wetsuit and bright coloured hat and safety buoy for longer swims.