Myrtleville Swimathon to remember Conor King will fundraise for West Cork Rapid Response

22 March 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Rochestown Park Leisure Centre staff and friends have launched the ‘CKfundraiser’ in memory of their friend and colleague, Conor King and in aid of West Cork Rapid Response. Conor King, from Douglas, fell from int a blow hole near the Old Head of Kinsale Cliffs last year. The 22-year-old was a 3rd-year student at Munster Technological University, and also worked as a part-time lifeguard in the Rochestown Park Hotel leisure centre. The Sea Swim will take place at Myrtleville Beach, near Crosshaven, Co Cork at 11am Saturday April 2nd. Donations welcome to https://gofund.me/c3410d43, the group have an active Instagram page with more information.

A few words from Jane O’Connell