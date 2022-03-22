Myrtleville Swimathon to remember Conor King will fundraise for West Cork Rapid Response

22 March 2022
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
Rochestown Park Leisure Centre staff and friends have launched the ‘CKfundraiser’ in memory of their friend and colleague, Conor King and in aid of West Cork Rapid Response. Conor King, from Douglas, fell from int a blow hole near the Old Head of Kinsale Cliffs last year. The 22-year-old was a 3rd-year student at Munster Technological University, and also worked as a part-time lifeguard in the Rochestown Park Hotel leisure centre. The Sea Swim will take place at Myrtleville Beach, near Crosshaven, Co Cork at 11am Saturday April 2nd. Donations welcome to https://gofund.me/c3410d43, the group have an active Instagram page with more information.
A few words from Jane O’Connell
“West Cork Rapid Response (WCRR) is an entirely voluntary group working in partnership with the HSE National Ambulance Service (NAS). The responders are all existing emergency personnel who voluntarily support their community by responding to life and limb-threatening emergencies at the request of the NAS. The rapid response vehicles and volunteers are equipped to provide prehospital critical care support and advanced life support. In 2021, WCRR attended to 330 patients, an exponential increase from previous years. We are so grateful for the support WCRR gave Conor and his family in their time of need.”