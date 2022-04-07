Cork Airport Launches 2022 Summer Schedule – 40 routes – from 8 airlines

7 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

With over 40 scheduled routes served by 8 airlines on offer to passengers in the South of Ireland, Ireland’s second largest airport is preparing for the busiest summer season in three years.

Cork Airport has officially launched its 2022 Summer Schedule which includes over 40 scheduled routes, served by 8 airlines. With over 2 million passengers forecasted to travel through Cork Airport this year, passengers across the south of Ireland have unrivalled choice of holiday destinations for that long-awaited summer getaway or city break. The Summer Schedule is currently operational and will run until October 29, 2022.

This summer, Ryanair – Europe’s Favourite Airline will operate their largest ever summer schedule at Cork Airport, with 25 routes on offer. Of those, 7 are new routes – with a daily service to Manchester and Edinburgh, a thrice-weekly service to Birmingham along with twice-weekly services to Venice, Pisa, Alghero (Sardinia) and Valencia. Ryanair has also restored essential connectivity for both business and leisure passengers, with daily services to London-Stansted, London-Gatwick, and a five-times weekly service to London-Luton.

Aer Lingus has commenced services to the ever-popular sun destinations, with a five-times weekly service to Malaga, thrice-weekly services to Lanzarote, Faro and Palma, along with a twice-weekly service to Dubrovnik, Croatia. Aer Lingus has also restored essential business connectivity to Amsterdam and to London-Heathrow, with a four-times-daily service to the latter.

Cork Airport welcomes the return of their European airline partners, Air France, Lufthansa and SWISS International Airlines who will join their existing European airline partners – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Vueling.

For city-break lovers, Cork Airport offers superb connections to some of Europe’s largest cities – Amsterdam, Paris, Frankfurt and Zurich and Milan. Vueling are currently operating a thrice-weekly service to Paris (Orly). KLM Royal Dutch Airlines currently operate a twice-daily service to Amsterdam, which gives superb access to the Dutch capital along with connections to the wider KLM Royal Dutch Airlines worldwide route network. Similarly, Air France currently operate a six-times weekly service to Paris (Charles de Gaulle). Lufthansa will resume a thrice-weekly service to Frankfurt on May 13 while SWISS International Airlines will operate a twice-weekly service to Zurich commencing on April 15. Both services to Frankfurt and Zurich will offer passengers the option to connect to the wider Lufthansa and SWISS route networks.

Speaking at the launch of the Cork Airport 2022 Summer Schedule, Head of Aviation and Commercial Business Development, Brian Gallagher said:

“Summer 2022 at Cork Airport is shaping up to be a strong period of recovery following the pandemic. We have a great mix of routes across the UK and Europe, catering to great outdoor escapes, city breaks and sunny destinations. We’re also looking forward to operating with a wide range of airline partners at Cork in 2022 as we rebuild our network offering.”

Cork Airport Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy added:

“Cork Airport offers friendly, stress-free travel and short walking distances right through from car park to check-in to boarding gate. With over 40 routes on offer this summer, we encourage both our regular passengers and passengers new to Cork Airport – from South Leinster and right through all of Munster, to fly Cork this summer.”

Passengers planning to travel from Cork Airport this summer are advised to arrive between 90 and 120 minutes prior to the boarding of their flight to allow for a smooth, safe and stress-free experience. Cork Airport has also recently introduced a number of customer service enhancements including a 24/7 webchat feature for passenger queries along with a WhatsApp flight status/alert facility for departing and arriving passengers. These enhancements are readily available on, corkairport.com.