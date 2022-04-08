DID YOU KNOW? There is an 800 year old Church still in use in Ireland

8 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

St. Mary’s Collegiate Church, Youghal is launching the celebration of its delayed 800th anniversary by hosting a special performance of the one of the most popular pieces of classical music: George Frideric Handel’s Messiah on Sunday, 24th April at 7.30pm.

Sinead Solleveld, chairperson of the East Cork Choral Society, at St Mary’s Collegiate Church, Youghal

This is the start of a season of events to mark the 800th anniversary of the church. St Mary’s Collegiate Church is one of the oldest continuously used churches in Ireland, and famous for its stunning architecture and fascinating history. The events were originally scheduled for 2020 but were postponed because of the Covid19 global pandemic.

The performance is delivered by the East Cork Choral Society and East Cork Orchestra, under the baton of director Colin Nicholls. The professional soloists are also well known to Cork audiences:

Gemma Magner (Soprano), Sarah Luttrell (Alto) Peter O’Reilly (Tenor), and Gheorghe Palcu (Bass).

Tickets are €15 and are available from Cree’s Card shop, North Main St., Youghal Tourism Office and on eventbrite.ie. All proceeds from the concert will go towards the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal and local charities.

For further information, go to stmarysyoughal.com/events.

Norman McDonald (Youghal 800 Committee), Canon Andrew Orr (Rector of Youghal Union), Sinead Solleveld (East Cork Choral Society), Kieran Quinn (Youghal Credit Union) and David

Kelly (Youghal 800 Committee)

The Rev. Canon Andrew Orr, Rector of Youghal Union of Parishes, said:

We are delighted to welcome The East Cork Choral Society & Orchestra to Youghal for this performance of the wonderful and stirring Messiah. This is such a wonderful way to launch our delayed 800th anniversary celebrations this year.

Colin Nicholls, Director of East Cork Choral commented:

It is wonderful for the choir and orchestra to come together in this extraordinary place as part of the 800th anniversary celebrations. We are all thoroughly looking forward to the performance.

Patrick Heaphy, Manager at Youghal Credit Union who are sponsoring the event, said:

It is great to see the St. Mary’s Collegiate Church 800th anniversary celebrations being launched with Handel’s Messiah, a wonderful concert in an amazing venue! We are delighted to delighted to be part of the celebrations.

Throughout the year, a programme of talks and exhibitions are planned, culminating in a weekend of events with Youghal Celebrates History and a closing service in the church where the guest preacher will be the Archbishop and Primate of all Ireland, the Most Rev. John McDowell, on 23rd October 2022.