Irish Hotel Federation award for Cork Hotel

9 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Cork International Hotel has been recognised by the Irish Hotel Federation for excellence in recruiting, retaining and developing its staff. The four-star hotel is the winner of the Intermediate Hotels Category at the national Quality Employers Awards 2022.

The awards showcase hotels and guesthouses that excel in employee recruitment and selection, engagement, career development and achievements, and innovative initiatives in Human Resource Management and Development.

The Cork International Hotel is a member of Trigon Hotels and currently employs 115 people. It is passionate about engaging with its staff and supporting them to reach their full potential.

The hotel has successfully introduced initiatives to reduce the turnover of new staff including appointing ambassadors and tailoring training programmes to cater for team members with different abilities. It also offers flexible hours which suit all demographics from students to parents and those wishing to return to the workplace.

Kathleen Linehan, Strategic Director of Human Resources at Trigon Hotels said, “The ability to recruit, develop, empower and retain great people is vital in the hospitality industry. We take great pride in our team members and this award is for them. It is important that everyone has a voice and we aim to engage, motivate and inspire our team members. In fact, some of our most successful initiatives like the onboarding ambassadors have been suggested during our focus group meetings. Our door is always open and team members frequently come to us for a chat, support and advice.”

Carmel Lonergan, General Manager of the Cork International Hotel added, “It is always wonderful to receive awards and recognition especially when it concerns our staff. It is so important to us that our team members feel supported and valued. We hold monthly team meetings, employee of the month awards and we celebrate new starters on our internal platform. Overall there is a very low rate of absenteeism and our attendance figures score very high.”

This is the third Quality Employers Award for Trigon Hotels in recent years. Cork Airport Hotel won in 2019 with the group receiving an overall award of distinction in 2020.