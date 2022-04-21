FASTNET FILM FESTIVAL: ‘Breaking Out’ will be screened in the park in Schull followed by Interference live in concert.

21 April 2022

By Elaine Murphy

This award-winning feature documentary Directed by Michael McCormack celebrates the remarkable life of Schull native, the late Irish musician Fergus O’Farrell. It is a very personal labour of love for over 16 years by the Director, featuring Fergus – whose song ‘Gold’ is one of the showstoppers of Glen Hansard’s Oscar-winning film ‘Once’. A film in which a spirit breaks free of the body’s confines. He was the charismatic voice of ‘Interference’, one of the most influential bands of the Irish music scene in the 1990s. Interference will play a tribute concert to Fergus following the screening.

Despite being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at a young age, Fergus just had to keep singing. His unique talent and love of life inspired a generation of songwriters, even as his own was slipping away. This is the story of that voice, and Fergus’ fierce passion and dedication to his art. Fergus was a great friend and supporter of the festival.

Winner of the George Morrisson Best Feature Documentary at the 2021 IFTAs and best Irish feature documentary at the Galway Film Fleadh 2019

‘Breaking Out’ is a Silver Moonbeam Film production in association with Fís Eireann/Screen Ireland distributed by Element.

The 13th Fastnet Film Festival will run for five days at the end of May from the 25th to the 29th in the seaside village of Schull in West Cork. They will screen Feature Films, run workshops, masterclasses and Seminars in pop up venues in a village that has no cinema. The Festival will also include Live Music, Parties, Drama, Movie Quiz, free family entertainment and Café Viewing all over town.

The line-up will be unprecedented with over 50 expert guests taking part, in excess of 300 screenings from 40+ countries, Local Interest Films and a World Cinema Programme. On Thursday 26th of May Fastnet will host a Irish Language day on Cape Clear.