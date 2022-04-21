Cork International Film Festival: Showing European Shorts from April to September

21 April 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at corkfilmfest.org and through the myCIFF app

Take a European cinematic journey with Cork International Film Festival (CIFF) this year as it hosts the CIFF Film Club: European Shorts Season from April to September. CIFF is delighted to welcome audiences in person for a diverse and exciting programme of film shorts from different European countries, comprising films nominated for the European Film Awards (EFA) and programmes curated by its accredited partner festivals from the EFA Short Film Award network (of which CIFF is a member). CIFF’s European Shorts Season will take place on the last Tuesday of each month with partner The Gate Cinema, Cork City.

CIFF Film Club: April

Starting on Tuesday, 26 April at 6pm, the first programme will celebrate both the vibrancy of European culture and reflect the current geo-political environment, with a selection of EFA-nominated shorts, including 2022 Oscar® winner The Long Goodbye co-written by and starring Riz Ahmed in a stand-out performance; poignant Ukrainian film Dad’s Sneakers; and the wryly-observed Beyond is the Day from Poland. Documentaries will also feature in the programme with the Cannes-nominated Displaced from Kosovo; and the powerful and pertinent In Flow of Words from the Netherlands.

CIFF Film Club: May through September

Throughout the European Shorts Season, which runs until September at The Gate Cinema, film goers can travel the length and breadth of Europe from the comfort of their seats through invited programmes guest-curated by international film festivals. Forthcoming programmes in the season will include curated selections from the Drama International Short Film Festival, Greece (May); International Short Film Festival of Cyprus (June); Krakow Film Festival, Poland (July); and Film Festival Cologne, Germany (August). The season will conclude in September with a sequel programme of shorts nominated for European Film Awards, selected by CIFF programmers. The full season of monthly programmes will be announced on corkfilmfest.org and on CIFF’s social media channels.

Post Film Club Discussions at the Franciscan Well bar

As part of CIFF’s monthly Film Club, audiences are invited to join the CIFF team for some convivial and enlightening discussions about European film and more at the Franciscan Well bar on the North Mall, Cork City following each screening. Film Club goers can relax over a drink in the legendary vaulted pub and discuss the themes raised in each shorts programme along with members of the CIFF programming team who will also share their thoughts and updates about forthcoming events.

CIFF Festival Director and CEO, Fiona Clark commented: “We are excited to bring our audiences on a cinematic adventure through Europe with these bite-sized gems selected and curated by our expert programmers and our innovative, vibrant partner Festivals. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent tragic events in Ukraine have reminded us that we are all part of a global community, and that film and culture are a vital part of all our lives, whether it’s to offer an escape for the mind, spark discussion or simply to share a fun night out with friends. Providing our audiences with access to European works is a key strategic aim for CIFF and we are delighted to have the opportunity to present this special season in The Gate Cinema in Cork ahead of our 67th Festival in November.”

Green Screen and Culinary Cinema Screenings

Alongside the monthly Film Club, CIFF will present two Special Event screenings showcasing their Green Screen climate and environmental strand, and a Culinary Cinema film and food event, in June and July respectively.

Additionally, CIFF offers audiences three free screenings events over the summer. Expect action, comedy, animation, and drama from the Short Shorts from Europe Film Festival, a selection of European short films from the home countries of ten members of EUNIC Ireland (European Union National Institutes for Culture) showing at The Gate Cinema, Cork on Monday, 9 May. To celebrate this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg, our national day of creativity for children and young people on Saturday, 9th June, CIFF will offer a free programme of short animated and live action films from Ireland and Europe and a chat with a filmmaker that will inspire and delight, available online nationwide. As we gather for Ireland’s annual Culture Night on Friday, 23rd September, CIFF will celebrate the Irish language through a curated shorts programme made available to view at Cork City’s Central Library, Grand Parade.

CIFF Film Club – European Shorts Season Tickets: