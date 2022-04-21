First in-person Menopause Success Summit to be held in Cork in May

21 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

One day event with 13 speakers promises to be the ‘best concise guide to menopause’

Menopause is slowly becoming less of a taboo, but is still surrounded by confusing and conflicting information. Menopause Success Summit helps bust persistent myths and gives women practical tools to support their health and happiness – so they can succeed through the menopause.

After being forced to go virtual last year due to Covid, this year the first in-person summit is being held in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cork, on the 21st of May.

It’s a one-day event featuring 13 expert speakers bringing all the latest information on hormone replacement therapy, brain health, weight management, holistic therapies, and other vital menopause topics.

Speakers include:

Dr. Mary Ryan, Consultant Endocrinologist

Diane Danzebrink, Founder Menopause Support CIC

Dr. Suzanne O’Sullivan, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Gerry Duffy, Motivational Speaker

Dr Sabina Brennan, Neuroscientist

The summit is organised by Ireland’s leading menopause coach, Catherine O’Keeffe, who is dedicated to changing the narrative around menopause, breaking the taboo that surrounds it, and ensuring that women feel supported throughout their menopause journey.

“The medical and scientific understanding around menopause is improving all the time, so my mission is to provide women with practical, down-to-earth information that is right up-to-the-minute. One attendee last year said the summit was ‘the best concise guide to menopause’, and really that’s the perfect description.”

O’Keeffe also said she’s excited about returning to in-person events.

“Last year we had wonderful feedback from women who no longer felt alone on the journey, and that was online – imagine the power of being in the same room.”

Tickets for Menopause Success Summit 2022 are now on sale at www.menopausesuccesssummit.com and early bird tickets are now available at €145.