Cork County Heroes Honoured at 2022 County Mayor’s Community Awards

21 April 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Outstanding contributions made by individuals and community and voluntary groups across Cork County was showcased at the 9th Annual Mayor’s Community Awards. Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan presented a total of twelve awards on the night, including a special posthumous presentation, with Noreen Minihan from West Cork winning the overall Individual award and Passage West Creates winning the overall Community Group award.

Mayor Coughlan warmly commended all nominees on the night for their commitment and dedication to their communities,

“These annual awards celebrate the best of our county’s goodwill, generosity and altruism. They give us all the opportunity to recognise and celebrate the selfless work of volunteers who support their communities. From responding to the urgent needs of neighbours and friends throughout the county to cultivating civic pride and harbouring a sense of identity and solidarity, each nominee has left a lasting mark on their community that deserves our highest commendations.”

The Mayor’s Community Overall individual award winner, Noreen Minehan of Clonakilty, has a long-standing history of community activity having been involved in the Cope Foundation, the West Cork Traveller Centre, Clonakilty Community Hall, Dúchas Historical Society, Annual Band Championships, West Cork Drama Festival and Clonakilty Street Feast Festival. The judges highlighted how Noreen has a very broad reach across her community and that of West Cork over many years.

Passage West Creates, winners of the Mayor’s Community Overall Group Award, is a not-for-profit collective of crafters from Cork Harbour and beyond. Its home is behind a bright blue shop front in Main Street, Passage West driven by an ethos of all that is local, sustainable and ethical with the judges remarking how Passage West Creates is committed to continued growth and continues to innovate.

A posthumous presentation for Mary Manning recognising her outstanding work in driving the development of Dromahane Community Park and promoting greater inclusion in her community was collected by her husband, Barry Phillips.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey added,

“Cork County Council’s mission to improve quality of life, of environment, and to preserve and promote local amenities and heritage is greatly advantaged by the incredible work done at a community level throughout the County. It’s no exaggeration to say that many of the great things about towns and villages in the county are thanks to the work of the nominees and groups and individuals like them. These awards are well earned recognition for the incredible community work that takes place all year round in Cork.”

South Cork Nominees

Carrigaline Tidy Towns

Street Café for Cork Homeless Volunteer Group

Kindred Spirits Group

Macroom St. Patrick’s Day Virtual Celebration 2021 – Group Winner

Passage West Creates – Overall Group Winner

1st Cork Crosshaven Sea Scouts

Cobh Camogie Adult Junior B Team,

Homeless Drive

Rita O’Leary

Maren Hodder

Con O’Leary – Individual Winner

North Cork Nominees

Boherbue Tidy Towns

Fermoy Community Pre-School Ltd – Group Winner

Art for the Heart

Bweeng Community Hall and Grounds – Group Winner

Charleville Community Childcare

Maureen Connolly

Donie Mulcahy – Individual Winner

West Cork Nominees

Stuttering Awareness Mental Wellbeing Ireland

Clonakilty Meals on Wheels Group

Castletown Fundraising Group

Bandon Hillwalking Club

West Cork Women Against Violence – Group Winner

Eleanor Calnan

Geraldine Fitzgerald – Individual Winner

Fred Treacy

Mike Deasy

Fr. Tom Hayes

Noreen Minihan – Overall Individual Winner

Kathleen Keane

Alice Taylor