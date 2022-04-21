What’s happening in Carrigaline this week?

21 April 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Lions Club

Carrigaline Lions Club after months of planning are holding two major events this month. The Great Railway Run in aid of local charities took place on Sunday April 24th starting at the Marina at 9.30am.

This Friday April 29th the Celtic Tenors concert with the Carrigaline Singers is expected to be a sell out in the Carrigaline Court Hotel. Tickets are going well at €30 from the Hotel, Walsh’s Pharmacy and the Lions Club. Enquiries Kieran 087 230 7144.

Men’s Shed

Progress on the completion of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed continues satisfactorily. A few work days by the members made great progress both indoors and outdoors with most outstanding items completed. Fundraising is ongoing and through the generosity of friends and supporters of the Men’s Shed welcome donations continue to be made. Anyone who would like to make a contribution is welcome to call to the Shed and give it to a member. The walking group took a break Easter Monday but will meet on Mondays at 11.00am as usual. The Men’ Shed Choir which meets on Tuesday at 10.30am plan to visit and perform in St Luke’s Home on Monday May 9th. Enquiries Roger 087 220 3547.

Tidy Towns Launch

A large gathering of volunteers and interested supporters attended the official launch of this year’s Tidy Towns campaign by their Chairman Liam O’Connor on Wednesday last April 13th at their Headquarters in the Owenabue car park. Liam welcomed everybody and outlined the ambitious plans Tidy Towns have for the year ahead. He thanked all the volunteers, Cork County Council for its support, all the sponsors especially their main sponsor Barry Collins SuperValu. The aim of the 2022 campaign is to improve the appearance and the quality of life in Carrigaline and win a gold medal again this year. He encouraged the community to participate in the pollinator project Tidy Towns are promoting in the town from Shannon Park roundabout to the roundabout on the Robert’s Cove Road, Forest Hill, Castle Heights junction. Other projects in the programme are the Train Sculpture on Bothar Guidel, a further mural, more tree planting 250 including 50 fruit trees planted this year already. Liam highlighted the formation of the Junior Tidy Towns team which meets monthly. To conclude the event an abundant supply of sandwiches, tea and coffee arrived courtesy of David Collins SuperValu. For the summer season Tidy Towns volunteers meet every Saturday and Tuesday mornings at 9.30am and Wednesday evenings at 7.00pm or at any time that suits individuals.

Stations Of the Cross

Hundreds attended the Stations of the Cross at St Mary’s graveyard, Carrigaline on Good Friday last at 12 noon in an ecumenical service. The gathering was welcomed by Parish Priest Fr Pat Fogarty and Canon Elaine Murray. The 14 Stations of the Cross were depicted on corriboard and held up by volunteers at locations throughout the three graveyards starting at the entrance to the new St Mary’s and concluding by the tomb in the old graveyard. An opening prayer was read at each Station by members of the community and reflections were given by Fr Pat, Canon Elaine and parish Deacons Rev Richard Dring and Rev Giacomo Gelardi. A special booklet was printed for the occasion.

Carraig Ag Caint

The movement in Carrigaline to encourage the use of spoken Irish, especially in families continues to gain momentum. On Easter Monday an Easter Egg Hunt as Gaeilge was held in the Town Park at 12 noon. Around 70 families of 100 adults and 170 children participated. Families who had entered online registered from 11.45am and left in search of clues at eight locations within the park in groups of 16 every 10 minutes. All children with the completed sheets got an Easter Egg while all the adults were presented with an Ó Conaill bar of chocolate with specially printed blue and yellow Carraig Ag Caint rappers. A special prize of an Easter hamper presented by Paul Mc Carthy, Full of Beans, was won by Cristian Ó Beóláin and his family. Twenty stewards all decked out in Carraig ag Caint Hi-Viz vests supervised the smooth running of the event. Irish music was played over the PA as hundreds of children lined up for face painting provided by up to four volunteers from 12 noon to 2.00pm. The entire event, which was free of charge, was supported by Conradh na Gaeilge and Glór nan Gael. More events to promote Gaeilge in Carrigaline are planned. An Ciorcal Comhrá meet in the Carrigaline Court Hotel every Wednesday at 8.00pm, fáilte roimh chách.

Comhaltas

Comhaltas na Dúglaise continues with weekly classes on zoom and in person classes for beginners on Thursday nights in the Gaelscoil. Under 12,15 and 20 years old continue to practice in the ICA Hall on Sunday evenings. The Adult session is at the Blackrock Community Centre every Thursday night and it is hoped to move outdoors to Blackrock Pier as the weather gets finer. Meanwhile all are looking forward to the County Fleadh Cheoil in Dunmanway this weekend Saturday April 30th and Sunday May 1st.

Ladies Football

After a short break Carrigaline Ladies Football club returned to training at the GAA Complex on Friday evening from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. All girls from the age of U6, to U12 years are welcome to join. For information email carrigaline.cork@lgfa.ie