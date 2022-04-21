15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

TechFest 2022 returns in-person to Cork City   

21 April 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

it@cork has launched TechFest 2022, its annual flagship technology conference, which returns for its first in-person event since 2019. The technology conference will be held in the Clayton Hotel in Cork City from 9:30am on the 25th of May 2022 with a festival of supporting technology events all that week. Tickets for the main conference are currently on sale at https://bit.ly/itcorktechfest22.

The technology festival will feature expert speakers from across the world, including Global Tech for Good practitioner and Director at GitHub Mala Kumar and Environmental Scientist Dr. Tara Shine. The event, MC’d by award-winning industry broadcaster Jonathan McCrea, will also feature workshops, networking opportunities and an industry expo.

Gillian Bergin, it@cork Chairperson and Senior Consultant with DELL Technologies commented: “We are energised and excited that TechFest returns as an in-person event this year. There are two years of networking and knowledge sharing to catch up on, and we have a jam-packed day planned with panel discussions, breakout sessions and keynote addresses.

“With our three key themes of Transform, Innovate and Inspire, attendees will hear from industry leaders and subject matter experts on how tech has enabled them to adapt and succeed, overcoming the lingering impacts of the pandemic. There will also be a focus on how companies can overcome the current talent crisis, how current and future transformative technologies will impact the nature of work and challenging discussions on possibilities and practicalities.”

Paddy O’Connell, it@cork TechFest Committee Member and Berkley Group Director, Gillian Bergin, it@cork Chairperson and Senior Consultant at Dell and William Dalton, TechFest Committee Chair and Head of Global Infrastructure Services at Trend Micro.
Photos By Gerard McCarthy Photography

Pictured at the launch of TechFest 2022 are  William Dalton, TechFest Committee Chair and Head of Global Infrastructure Services at Trend Micro, Paddy O’Connell, it@cork TechFest Committee Member and Berkley Group Director and Gillian Bergin, it@cork Chairperson and Senior Consultant at Dell. 
Photos By Gerard McCarthy Photography

Over 250 people are expected to attend the event, giving the opportunity for attendees to network, connect and collaborate. Other speakers include Dr Marguerite Nyhan, Associate Professor in Environmental Engineering and Future Sustainability from UCCRois Ni Thuma, Head of Cyber Governance from Redsift, Niamh Parker, Co-Founder from Altada, Greg Tarr, Chief Executive Officer from Inferex, Conor O’Loughlin Co-Founder of Glofox, and Ross Frenett, Founder and Chief Executive Officer from Moonshot. Plus, many more speakers will be released in the coming weeks. 

TechFest project lead William Dalton, Head of Global Infrastructure Services at Trend Micro and it@cork board member added: “We are also inviting organisations in the region to host satellite events that week, creating a multi-day technology festival, offering diversity of thought and experience, and showcasing the best of what the region has to offer”

As part of the TechFest 2022 schedule, it@cork is inviting organisations in the southwest of Ireland to host an event for it@cork members and beyond. If you have an idea for a partner event, please contact Juliette at juliette@itcork.ie

At their recent AGM, it@cork appointed five new members to their board, including Laura Hughes, Program Manager at Cloudera, Vikram Kunnath, Lifesciences Manufacturing, Supply chain and Technology Consulting leader and Partner at Ernest & Young, Louise O’Neill, Associate Director at Berkley Group, Catherine Evans, RDI Collaboration Manager at Fexco and Matthew Camilleri, Founder and CEO at Castille.

Tickets for the event are now on sale at https://bit.ly/itcorktechfest22but numbers are limited so attendees are encouraged to book early as the event is expected to be a sell-out.

AREA: CORK CITY, BUSINESS, NEWS
What’s happening in Carrigaline this week?
Previous Post