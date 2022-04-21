SPORT: Dolphin RFC U12s London-bound for International Rugby Festival

21 April 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Rugby

Brian Scott was on hand on Wednesday night to present Dolphin’s U12s with their jerseys ahead of their upcoming rugby tour to England.

The ex-Munster and Barbarians star and current Dolphin Men’s Senior Team Coach was the special guest at the club’s Tour Presentation Night, presenting the players with their tour kit together with John Ringrose of HOMS Assist, who will sponsor the team.

A squad of 22 players and 22 adults, including coaches and minders, will depart on Friday, 22nd April to take part in the world-renowned London Irish International Minis & U12 Rugby Festival which is taking place in London on Sunday, 24th April.

The one-day festival is one of the largest of its kind in Europe with over 2,000 players taking part, and clubs from all over Europe including England, Scotland, Wales, France, Germany and Holland will be in attendance.

Partner of HOMS Assist Cork Office, John Ringrose commented:

“We are thrilled to support Dolphin U12s on their upcoming trip to London. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the young players, who will get to wear the ‘HOMS Assist’ jerseys as they march out onto the pitch and play in one of the biggest Rugby Festivals in Europe. We wish them all the best from the HOMS Assist team and we hope they enjoy the weekend.”

This is the 39th time that London Irish Amateur RFC has hosted the event, returning after a two year hiatus due to Covid-19.

The Cork entourage will be led by Head Coach Paddy Murphy who will be assisted by members of the coaching staff Erik Bruhn, Tony Taylor, Kieran McCarthy, John O’Mahony and John Ringrose.

Dolphin RFC is not Ireland’s only representative in London, with Clontarf RFC, De La Salle Palmerston and Terenure College RFC also involved.