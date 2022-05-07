RMS Lusitania 107th Anniversary Commemoration at Old Head of Kinsale, Cork, Ireland

7 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

The annual commemoration of the sinking of RMS Lusitania will take place at 2pm today – Saturday 7 May 2022 – at the Lusitania Memorial Garden at the Old Head of Kinsale. This year marks 107 years since the ill-fated ship was torpedoed by a German U-boat off the coast of the Old Head of Kinsale during World War One.

This year the event will feature two notable guest speakers:

Mitch Peeke – co-founder of the Lusitania Historical Society (www.lusitania.net) and co-author of The Lusitania Story.

Jackie McDougall Weiner, the grand-daughter of Lusitania survivor Alice Middleton McDougall.

All are welcome to attend the event. The Old Head Signal Tower will remain open for visitors throughout the day, and the Signal Tower Café will also be open all weekend.