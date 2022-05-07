15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Cork Punter Wins Big With €7,505 Lotto Coup

7 May 2022
By Elaine Murphy
1,500/1 Odds Taken Out By Rebel

The luck was in for a County Cork punter this weekend when they scooped a tasty four-figure profit thanks to just three Lotto numbers.

The anonymous winner based in the Rebel County placed a €5 bet online with BoyleSports, picking just three numbers to land in the main EuroMillions draw on Friday evening.

They pinned their hopes on numbers 3, 8 and 18, with the chances of all three coming out rated at 1,500/1.

But the odds soon tumbled when the balls rolled out and when the bet clicked, their account balance was topped up by a mega €7,505.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Hats off to our customer in County Cork for picking up a profit of €7,500 from just three numbers. They made the 1,500/1 odds look a bit too generous and we have to hand it to them for thinking big.”

