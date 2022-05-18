Patrician Academy Mallow extension approved to proceed to construction

18 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fine Gael TD for Cork East Constituency, David Stanton, has welcomed confirmation that the extension of the Patrician Academy, Mallow has been given approval to proceed to construction by the Department of Education. The new single three storey extension will replace an existing campus building which was previously badly damaged by fire.

Speaking after confirmation of the approval, Deputy Stanton: “I am delighted to hear that the Department of Education has granted approval for the proposed extension of the Patrician Academy secondary school to proceed. The school had the misfortune of suffering considerable damage as a result of fire in 2016 with the subsequent lack of facilities thereafter presenting numerous challenges.

“While I understand that this decision has been a long time in coming, I am certain that pupils, teachers and parents alike will be delighted with today’s announcement and I look forward to work beginning on campus in the near future”, concluded David Stanton.