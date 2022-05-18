18 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

2022 Paint Scheme Announced for Carrigaline Municipal District

Following on from the success of the 2021 Shop Front Improvement Scheme and Residential Painting Scheme, Elected Members of Cork County Council’s Carrigaline Municipal District have agreed to allocate a further €20,000 towards the scheme for 2022. In addition to the settlements of Carrigaline, Passage West, Glenbrook, Monkstown and Crosshaven, the scheme will be also be extended to the villages of Ballygarvan and Ballinhassig.

The scheme provides direct financial assistance to property owners in the designated county towns and villages to rejuvenate town centres and in doing so, assists communities in attracting and retaining footfall in their areas.

Welcoming the extension of this year’s scheme, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said,

“Cork County Council’s Shop Front Improvement Scheme and Residential Painting Scheme have added great value to local communities, improving the look and feel of our town and village centres. I’m especially delighted to see the area of this scheme being expanded for 2022 and would encourage eligible business and residential premises owners in Carrigaline Municipal District to apply and utilise the scheme to brighten up our towns and villages.”

The Chair of Carrigaline MD, Cllr. Marcia D’Alton, noted the value that the scheme has brought to the towns and villages in the Municipal District and particularly how the scheme has really brightened up her hometown of Passage West, “adding vivacity, colour and character”.

Applicants from Carrigaline Municipal District are welcome to immediately apply for the scheme, with all completed applications to be returned by Friday 27th May 2022 at 4.30pm.

For further information, contact Cork County Council’s Carrigaline Municipal District Office on 021 4285116 or email carrigalinemd@corkcoco.ie