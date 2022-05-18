Ballyhoura Development has funds, and needs applicants for them

18 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Ballyhoura Development are encouraging all local community groups with community centres to register for the information sessions on May 18th and June 1st for the new Community Centre Investment Fund. The €15 million capital fund will support the upgrade and refurbishment of Community Centres across Ireland.

The Community Centre Investment Fund will provide grants for community centre projects valued at over €10,000 and up to a maximum contribution of €300,000 towards capital costs. The fund has three categories, (i) Small scale projects/improvements to facilities €10,000 – €25,000, (ii) Larger scale projects €25,001 to €100,000 and (iii) Major projects €100,001 to €300,000.

In launching the fund and information sessions, Minister Humphreys said: “Our local community centres & parish halls are the heart of our towns, villages & parishes. Many of them need improvement works and that is why I have put this new fund in place. I am encouraging all community groups to look at this fund and think about how they can use it to improve their own local parish hall or community centre’.

Pádraig Fitzgerald, Chairperson of Ballyhoura Development encouraged local groups to meet and discuss the opportunities presented by the new fund and reminded groups to (i) complete the online registration process and (ii) attend the information sessions and learn about the application process and criteria. Should groups require help and support, please contact your local Ballyhoura Development Office to guide on the application process.

All interested applicants must register online at gov.ie/CommunityCentresFund. Registration for the fund must be completed prior to submitting a formal application.

Online information sessions will take place on: Wednesday 18th May 2:30 – 4pm and Wednesday 1st June 2:30 – 4pm with the formal application process opening on Tuesday 7th June and ​closing on Thursday 14th July 2022.