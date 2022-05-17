Fatal Road Traffic Collision, Drishanebeg, Skibbereen, West Cork

17 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision at Drishanebeg, Skibbereen, Co. Cork, this afternoon, Tuesday 17th May 2022.

The collision involved a car and occurred at approximately 1:30pm.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place. No other injuries reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators attended to conduct a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling through this area this afternoon, who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.