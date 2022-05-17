SOCCER Matt Healy extends loan spell at Cork City FC

17 May 2022

By Tom Collins

Cork City FC are delighted to confirm that Matt Healy has extended his loan stay with the club until the end of the season.

Healy, who joined on loan from Ipswich Town in January, has scored three times from midfield this season in his 12 appearances for the club, and he told CorkCityFC.ie that he was pleased to be extending his stay: “I’m very pleased to be here until the end of the season. I’m really enjoying my football at the moment and being a part of this team. We have had a good start to the season and it has been fantastic to play for my hometown club in front of such brilliant crowds at Turner’s Cross.”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the news, commenting: “We are very happy to have Matt here until the end of the season and we would like to thank Ipswich for their help in extending the loan. Matt has done very well for us since he came into the team; his all-round play has been excellent and he has got a few very important goals too.”

“He’s a Cork lad and he is really enjoying playing for the club, so we are pleased to have him on board until the end of the season.”