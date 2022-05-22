Cork City Council has not has a dedicated “Enforcement Planner” in its Planning Department during periods of the last 3 years

22 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A Green Party councillor in Cork has said Cork City Council must divert resources to tackle a growing backlog of planning enforcement complaints in the city.

Following a request for information, Cllr Oliver Moran was provided with information on a growing backlog of planning enforcement cases still being investigated at the end of each year between 2019 and 2021.

Over the period, the total number of planning enforcement cases referred to or initiated by Cork City Council remained relatively static at 132 (2019), 134 (2020) and 139 (2021). However, only 60–70% of these cases were closed each year, leading to a growing backlog of open cases: 241 (2019), 279 (2020) and 332 (2021).

Table: Data provided by Cork City Council to Cllr Oliver Moran

2019 2020 2021 Q1 2022 Total number of planning cases referred to or initiated by the local authority in the calendar year that were investigated 132 134 139 32 Total number of investigated cases that were closed in the calendar year 85 96 86 1 % of the closed cases that were dismissed as trivial, minor or without foundation or were closed because statute barred or an exempted development 57% 60% 71% 3% % of the closed cases that were resolved to the LA’s satisfaction through negotiations 14% 14% 7% 0 % of the closed cases that were closed due to enforcement proceedings 29% 26% 22% 0 Total number of planning cases being investigated at end of year 241 279 332

Responding to Cllr Oliver Moran, officials from Cork City Council explained:

“Cork City Council’s [Planning] Enforcement Team consists of a team of four, including an enforcement inspector, planner and administrative support. Due to staff changeovers (due to turnover with posts being taken up elsewhere, promotions, etc), there have been periods during 2020, 2021 and 2022 where there has not been a dedicated enforcement planner in place.”

Commenting on the information provided to him, Cllr Oliver Moran said:

“The issue that provoked me to dig into these figures was a simple case of electric car charging points that should be provided by Lidl in Churchfield on the northside of the city. There are no electric car charging points in that part of the city. Providing these was a simple condition of planning for Lidl in 2016. However, this wasn’t done and residents there have been looking to have the matter enforced ever since. “After having been put off first for bureaucratic reasons, their complaint is now caught up in this growing backlog of cases. They rightly want to be able to use electric cars in the same way as other part of the city, but they are being denied that. This is just one example from 332 cases now backing up that are affecting residents in all kinds of ways. “Planning enforcement is a key function for any local authority. It’s the responsibility of Cork City Council to ensure the city is well planned for the future and residents have the services they need. Each case in this growing backlog is a dis-economy for residents. Collectively, they amount to a significant failure of proper administration by Cork City Council.”

A member of Bakers Road Residents Association, who have been seeking to have the case against Lidl enforced by Cork City Council, said: