WEST CORK: BIG Cycle to School Clonakilty 2022

22 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

On Wednesday 18th May there was a ‘BIG cycle to school’ in Clonakilty. Students of four national schools in Clonakilty town met at Scalllys, Supervalu on Tuesday morning to cycle to school. The BIG cycle to school was dreamt up by a group of bike enthusiasts (Catherine Russell; Green Schools, Ulick O’Beirne; Training Wheels and The Bike Circus) to celebrate BIKE WEEK 2022.

The students left Supervalu Car Par to cycle down the Main Street and made the first stop at Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin. The cycle train then proceeded through town past Emmet Square dropping boys at Scoil na Buachialli. Stop number three was St Joseph’s GNS on Convent Road and the last stop was Kilgarriffe NS. Parents and friends accompanied the cycle bus to deliver pupils safely and join the parade. Stewards were positioned around town to ensure safe passage, 5th year community college students manned the roads around their school.

There were approximately 160 students on the cycle train it was great fun and a welcome sight on a Wednesday morning for residents of Clonakilty. Encouraging kids to cycle to school keeps them healthy, active, ready to learn and is an environmentally friendly, sustainable way to travel.